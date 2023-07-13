Spend Just a Little Over P600 for This Express Bus to Baguio

(SPOT.ph) Baguio City is one of the best places if you want a change of scenery, get away from the heat, and eat good food. And gone are the days when heading to the City of Pines takes up to eight or nine hours, especially now that Victory Liner launched Express Buses with shorter travel time. Bus fare starts at P626 per head.

Here's what you need to know about Victory Liner Baguio Express Bus:

There are two types of Express Buses: The Regular Aircon Express Bus and the First Class Express Bus, and both go pass through the SCTEX-TPLEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway).

Taking Victory Liner's Express Bus can take you to Baguio in five to six hours. It's faster by an hour compared to the regular buses that go through the inner cities (such as Dagu, Carmen, and Luisita), which take six to seven hours. Every second counts if you're in a hurry to go to Baguio or get back to Manila.

Victory Liner Regular Airconditioned Express Buses to and from Baguio

The Regular Airconditioned Express Buses have a 10-15 minute bus stop, enough for a bathroom break, to stretch your legs, or a quick snack or drink. The bus fare is priced at P626 per head if coming from or going to the Cubao terminal, and P640 if coming from or going to the Pasay terminal.

Here's the daily departure schedule for the Regular Airconditioned Express Buses:

From Victory Liner Cubao bus terminal to Baguio:

12:30 a.m.

1:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m.

7:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

From Baguio to Victory Liner Cubao:

12:40 a.m.

7:40 a.m.

9:20 a.m.

11:40 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

From Victory Liner Pasay bus terminal:

4:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

From Baguio to Victory Liner Pasay:

8:00 a.m.

1:45 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

10:40 p.m.

11:45 p.m.

Victory Liner First Class Express Buses to and from Baguio

Since the First Class Express Buses are more premium, the bus fare is P999 per head regardless if you're coming from the Cubao or Pasay terminal. There are no bus stops as this type of bus already has onboard snacks and drinks, a comfort room, free Wi-Fi, a baggage compartment, charging USB ports, and reclining chairs with enough leg room.

Here's the daily departure schedule for First Class Express Buses:

From Victory Liner Cubao bus terminal:

1:15 a.m.

8:15 a.m.

10:15 a.m.

12:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

11:15 p.m.

From Baguio to Victory Liner Cubao:

9:15 a.m.

1:15 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

4:15 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

From Victory Liner Pasay bus terminal:

1:15 a.m.

6:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

1:15 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

11:55 p.m.

From Baguio to Victory Liner Pasay:

12:30 a.m.

10:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

3:15p.m.

7:15 p.m.

11:15 p.m.

Victory Liner's Cubao bus terminal is at 683 Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, Cubao, Quezon City; the Pasay bus terminal is at 12 Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, Pasay; and the Baguio terminal is at PNR, Utility Road, Baguio.

For more information, visit Victory Liner's website.

