An International Cruise Ship Terminal Is Opening in Siargao This Year

PPA said it's coming in October.

by Bea Faicol
11 hours ago
siargao tourist
PHOTO BY Canva

(SPOT.ph) Siargao has always been known as the "Surfing Capital of the Philippines," and this has always been a strong tourism draw for locals and most especially, tourists. As the island continues to gain worldwide recognition, it will soon be easier for more foreign tourists to discover for themselves the island's pristine beaches and ride the best waves. This tourism boost can happen with the help of an international cruise ship terminal which will open on the island by October of this year. 

In a statement by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Attorney General Manager Jay Santiago talked about the launch of 30 new seaport projects during the celebration of the organization's 49th anniversary. This included the plan of opening an international cruise ship terminal on Siargao Island by October this year.

siargao sugba lagoon
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

Santiago says there's high demand from cruise operators to go directly to Siargao and opening the port could lessen the influx of passengers, especially during the peak season. This is why the PPA is also planning to open more cruise ship terminals in other tourist-packed destinations, such as Boracay Island and Bohol.

White Beach Boracay
PHOTO BY Adobe Stock

As for the organization's other seaport projects, this includes improving existing wharves in the country, such as the one at Port Iligan and Port Lipata in Lanao del Norte, Abra de Ilog and Port of Calapan in Occidental Mindoro, Port of Nasugbu, Port of Isabela, and Ozamis Port. The news was announced alongside the launch of PULSO (Port Users and Locators Satisfaction) which is an online feedback mechanism that will be implemented in the 25 Port Management Offices.

For more information, visit Philippine Ports Authority's Facebook page.

