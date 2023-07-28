Philippine Airlines Adds More Flights to Visa-Free Taiwan

(SPOT.ph) Just in case you missed the good news: Taiwan has extended visa-free entries for Filipinos until July 2024. But wait, there's more good news: Philippine Airlines recently added more flights between Manila and Taiwan—which leaves you no other reason to put off a trip to this visa-free country.

Here are the new flights to Taiwan:

An advisory from airline carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) says that there's a new codeshare deal with China Airlines that adds more flights between the Philippines and Taiwan. The way codeshare works is that there is an agreement between the two airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, specifically with the Manila-Kaohsiung and Cebu-Taipei routes. PAL and China Airlines have been codeshare partners since 2015.

Flights between Manila and Kaohsiung:

For PAL, they will offer four more flights a week between Manila and Kaohsiung through China Airlines using the Boeing 737-800. The PR3301/CI 711 flights are scheduled every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Going to Kaohsiung, the plane leaves Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 10 am in the morning and should arrive at Kaohsiung International Airport two hours after. When going back to Manila, the flight is scheduled at 7:15 in the morning and it lands in Manila after two hours.

Flights between Cebu and Taiwan:

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Part of the codeshare deal includes PAL selling China Airlines flights for Cebu to Taipei roundtrip flights. Using the Airbus A321neo, the PR 3302/CI 706 flights are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The plane leaves Mactan-Cebu International Airport at around noon and will arrive in Taipei at three in the afternoon. On the way back to Cebu, the PR 3302/CI 706 flights leave Taipei at 8:10 a.m. and land in Cebu three hours after.

According to the advisory, this codeshare agreement also allowed China Airlines to tap into PAL's domestic network by adding a "CI" code on select PAL flights. These flights are from Manila to Cebu, Davao, and Iloilo, and likewise from Cebu to Davao and Iloilo.

