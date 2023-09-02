MOA's Holiday Fireworks Show Is Starting This September

(SPOT.ph) Fireworks shows have always been part of the holiday celebrations. Families and friends come together to watch the skies light up with a burst of colors and enjoy the chilly Christmas breeze. And with the holiday season starting as early as September in the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City is all geared up with its annual fireworks spectacle.

Schedule of the Mall of Asia Holiday Fireworks Spectacle:

The much-awaited fireworks display is happening on September 10 (Sunday); every Friday from September 15 to December 29; and on December 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Central Park, SM By the Bay.

Mall of Asia is famous for hosting grand fireworks shows, having been the home of the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition (formerly known as World Pyro Olympics) which was held in 2005, 2007, 2008, and from 2010 to 2018. The mall complex continued this tradition with its own weekend fireworks displays, except at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Mall of Asia Holiday Fireworks Spectacle is happening at 7 p.m. on September 10, 15, 22, 29; October 6, 13, 20, 27; November 3, 10, 17, 24; and December 1, 8, 15, 22, 25, 29 at Central Park, SM By the Bay, Mall of Asia, Pasay City. For updates, follow SM Mall of Asia Official on Facebook.