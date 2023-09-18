Things To Do What's New

Philippine Flag Carrier Launches an All-in-One Travel Portal

Get up to 35% off when booking a hotel room.

5 hours ago
Shares
Philippine Airlines Expedia
PHOTO BY L: Adobe Stock; R: Philippine Airlines

(SPOT.ph) Planning the perfect vacation without breaking the bank can be very stressful. You need good timing for the seat sales and consider several hotels before arriving at one with great value for money. But with Philippine Airlines and Expedia Group's newest user-friendly travel portal, PAL Holidays, you have one less thing to worry about when booking a getaway.

PAL Holidays
PHOTO Courtesy of Philippine Airlines
What to know about Philippine Airlines' PAL Holidays:

PAL Holidays is the brainchild of a strategic partnership between Philippine Airlines and Expedia Group. The platform aims to simplify and enhance the travel planning process for passengers, providing them with an unparalleled range of offers for hotels, experiences, and transport that can be bundled with their Philippine Airlines flights.

"We are thrilled to introduce PAL Holidays, our new one-stop booking platform that simplifies and enhances the travel planning process for our passengers. By partnering with Expedia, we are confident that our customers will enjoy unparalleled access to a superior range of great offers for hotels, experiences, and transport that can go together with the Philippine Airlines flights that they book. PAL Holidays reflects our dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences, and we look forward to serving our customers in a more convenient and efficient way," said Bud Britanico, VP for Sales at Philippine Airlines, in a press statement.

PAL Holidays Interface
PAL Holidays
PHOTO BY Courtesy of Philippine Airlines

PAL Holidays offers travelers access to over 900,000 properties worldwide, thanks to its collaboration with the globally renowned travel platform, Expedia Group. The platform caters to every traveler's preference and budget, offering a range of accommodations, from budget-friendly options to luxurious resorts.

The platform's comprehensive services allow travelers to book PAL flights, hotel accommodations, transportation, and travel activities in one transaction. This means travelers can effortlessly tailor their perfect itinerary from the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

In addition to its wide range of services, PAL Holidays also features exciting promotional deals and exclusive offers. These discounts and carefully curated packages make travel dreams even more attainable, allowing travelers to explore more destinations and create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

Hotels you can book in the United States through PAL Holidays:

  • Hotel Riu Plaza Miami Beach - 35% off
  • Radisson Resort Miami Beach - 15% off
  • Pendry San Diego - 15% off
  • The Westin San Diego Bayview - 20% off
  • The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - 10% off
  • Trump International Hotel Las Vegas - 25% off
  • Fairmont San Francisco - 15% off
  • 1 Hotel San Francisco - 30% off
  • The Aster - 15% off
  • Tommie Hollywood - 10% off
  • Trump International Hotel and Tower - 25% off
  • The Marmara Park Avenue - 12% off
  • Virgin Hotels New York City - 16% off
  • Hyatt Regency Orlando - 25% off
  • Caribe Royale Orlando - 15% off
  • Encore Boston Harbor - 30% off
  • The Newbury Boston - 20% off
Also read:
The SPOT.ph Guide to Applying for a U.S. Visa
The SPOT.ph Guide to Applying for a Canadian Visa

For more information, visit PAL Holidays.

