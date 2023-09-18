Philippine Flag Carrier Launches an All-in-One Travel Portal

(SPOT.ph) Planning the perfect vacation without breaking the bank can be very stressful. You need good timing for the seat sales and consider several hotels before arriving at one with great value for money. But with Philippine Airlines and Expedia Group's newest user-friendly travel portal, PAL Holidays, you have one less thing to worry about when booking a getaway.

What to know about Philippine Airlines' PAL Holidays:

PAL Holidays is the brainchild of a strategic partnership between Philippine Airlines and Expedia Group. The platform aims to simplify and enhance the travel planning process for passengers, providing them with an unparalleled range of offers for hotels, experiences, and transport that can be bundled with their Philippine Airlines flights.

"We are thrilled to introduce PAL Holidays, our new one-stop booking platform that simplifies and enhances the travel planning process for our passengers. By partnering with Expedia, we are confident that our customers will enjoy unparalleled access to a superior range of great offers for hotels, experiences, and transport that can go together with the Philippine Airlines flights that they book. PAL Holidays reflects our dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences, and we look forward to serving our customers in a more convenient and efficient way," said Bud Britanico, VP for Sales at Philippine Airlines, in a press statement.

PAL Holidays offers travelers access to over 900,000 properties worldwide, thanks to its collaboration with the globally renowned travel platform, Expedia Group. The platform caters to every traveler's preference and budget, offering a range of accommodations, from budget-friendly options to luxurious resorts.

The platform's comprehensive services allow travelers to book PAL flights, hotel accommodations, transportation, and travel activities in one transaction. This means travelers can effortlessly tailor their perfect itinerary from the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

In addition to its wide range of services, PAL Holidays also features exciting promotional deals and exclusive offers. These discounts and carefully curated packages make travel dreams even more attainable, allowing travelers to explore more destinations and create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

Hotels you can book in the United States through PAL Holidays:

Hotel Riu Plaza Miami Beach - 35% off

Radisson Resort Miami Beach - 15% off

Pendry San Diego - 15% off

The Westin San Diego Bayview - 20% off

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - 10% off

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas - 25% off

Fairmont San Francisco - 15% off

1 Hotel San Francisco - 30% off

The Aster - 15% off

Tommie Hollywood - 10% off

Trump International Hotel and Tower - 25% off

The Marmara Park Avenue - 12% off

Virgin Hotels New York City - 16% off

Hyatt Regency Orlando - 25% off

Caribe Royale Orlando - 15% off

Encore Boston Harbor - 30% off

The Newbury Boston - 20% off

For more information, visit PAL Holidays.