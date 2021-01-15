This Luxury Commuter Bus to Baguio Is Back on the Road

(SPOT.ph) Much to the delight of travelers, Baguio City in Benguet started reopening to tourists in the last quarter of 2020. Guests from different parts of Luzon started going up to the City of Pines on October 22, but transportation was limited to private vehicles. Finally on December 27, point-to-point buses were allowed to operate again, starting with Victory Liner's Baguio-to-Cubao route. Genesis, another known provincial bus line, also started sending their fleet to the same route on January 8—including their Joy Bus Premiere buses.

Genesis Transport’s line of Joybus Premiere buses was first launched in 2018, and more units arrived in 2019. It features seats that are each equipped with touch-screen LCD where passengers can watch movies, browse the Internet, and listen to music. (Just make sure that you bring your own headphones or earphones.) You can even charge your gadgets through the USB port by the monitor. There are also tray tables, cup holders, and readily available blankets. It has its own toilet inside the bus, cutting down stopovers and lessening the travel time. Configuration is at 2 x 1 per row, allowing more leg room and aisle space.

One-way fare for the Joybus Premiere is at P740 with daily trip schedules from Cubao to Baguio at 1:30 p.m. You can book your tickets through their partner websites I Want Seats and Pinoy Travel.

Travelers are required to present their QR Coded-Tourist Pass, which can be secured through the Baguio VISITA website. You also need to get tested for COVID-19 (either RT-PCR or antigen) at least 72 hours before travel. Only tour operators, travel agents, and accommodations accredited by the Department of Tourism have been allowed to operate. The number of visitors to the city is limited to 200 persons per day.

