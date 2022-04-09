Spot Stays: Drop the Workload for a Relaxed Weekend at This QC Hotel

Seda Vertis North

Vertis North, Sola corner Lux Drives, Diliman, Quezon City

Rates start at P6,000

At a Glance

Room: Has more than enough space for you and your S.O. (or even the whole family).

Food and drink: Don't miss the seafood buffet on Sundays.

Staff: May accommodate late check-out requests if you ask nicely.

Why you should stay: It's right in the city so you can just go straight to work if you check out on a Monday (even if you don't want to).

(SPOT.ph) As much as we want to take a break once in a while, not everyone has the luxury of a long weekend to fly to a beach destination, the budget to go all out on a week-long getaway, or even the energy to drive to a nearby resort. But that doesn't mean you can't take a breather from work, school, or the mundanity of daily living. There are a number of staycation hotels in Metro Manila, where you can indulge in a lunch or dinner buffet, take a dip in a swimming pool, and pretend that there's no Monday to think about. Take for example Seda Vertis North, which is probably not too far away from where you live or work.

Here's what you need to know about this Quezon City hotel:

What to Do

This city hotel in the economic hub of Quezon City has a total of 438 rooms with sizes ranging from the 32-square-meter Deluxe Room to the 64-square-meter Corner Suite. There's also the Presidential Suite, which includes your very own butler service.

As a five-star hotel, Seda Vertis North ticks all the right boxes: plush king-sized bed, luxury toiletries, nightly turndown service, 24-hour reception, and a 40-inch HDTV. There's also a media panel with HDMI and USB near the television and extra charging ports and cords all over the room, which are standard in most hotels at this point. It also has roof-deck swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa—pretty much what one would expect in a hotel of this caliber.

But what makes Seda Vertis North an ideal staycation hotel is its proximity to malls, which—obviously—are there to keep you occupied on your day off. It's a walk-across-a-pedestrian-lane away from the relatively new Ayala Malls Vertis North, where you can find a number of salons for all your pampering needs—Lash Wishes, Hairshaft, and Posh Nails. For entertainment, you can drop by Timezone or catch a movie at the cinemas. The more familiar TriNoma and SM North are not far, too.

Where to Eat

Like most Seda properties, this hotel takes pride in its F&B outlets: Misto, an all-day restaurant; and Straight Up, a roof deck bar.

If you've got time on April 10, it'll be your last chance to check out Misto's amped up Sunday lunch buffet. They've got seafood dishes, whether grilled or baked with cheese. Thinks lobster, crab, shrimp, oysters, and mussels for P1,800++ per head. If that's moving a bit too fast, note that their daily lunch and dinner buffet are still worthy options at P1,400++.

You can book ahead for a private room for six people or outdoor seating by the garden. Aside from their buffet lunch or buffet dinner, you can also opt for a la carte dining.

They've also expanded their food selection at Straight Up, which allows guests to have a complete dinner and go straight to downing cocktails (or the other way around). Worth a mention are their skewers (Beef Skewer for P520 and Chicken BBQ for P355), which you can match with their drink of the month.

The sunset view from the roof deck is a bit limited, but you can wait for the city lights to come alive and just enjoy the unique perspective from the hotel's 24th level. You don't even have to worry about sudden changes in weather if you're seated outside as Straight Up staff makes sure that there are enough seats indoors just in case the rain starts pouring.

