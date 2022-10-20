Electronic Arrival Card Replaces One Health Pass to Make Entering the Philippines Easier

(SPOT.ph) Entering the Philippines is expected to get easier as authorities said they were replacing the One Health Pass with eArrival Card that requires fewer information to fill out. Take note of this for your year end travels and visiting relatives and loved ones.

Compared to the One Health Pass, the eArrival Card will require among others, travel details, passenger profile, and vaccination status, making it faster to accomplish, said Department of Health Usec. and officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

What you should know about the eArrival Card:

Where can I access it?

It may be accessed through the onehealthpass.com.ph while the government prepares for the launch of its official website.

How much is it?

The eArrival Card is free of charge.

When should you filling out the eArrival Card?

Inbound travelers may fill out the eArrival Card within 72 hours before their departure.

Do I need internet connection to access the eArrival Card?

Yes. It is an online platform which can only be used if you have internet access.

Do I need to download an app to access it?

No. The eArrival Card may be accessed using mobile or computer internet browser.

I didn't have time to complete it before arriving at the airport. What do I do?

Those who are unable to fill out the eArrival Card ahead of their departure may complete the form at the airport, where there will be special lanes for the completion of eArrival cards, said Vergeire.

Do I need to register babies? How about foreigners?

Yes, all foreign and Filipino travelers, including infants and children, should register individually to the eArrival Card ahead of their flight to the Philippines.

What's the difference between getting a QR code and a barcode?

Getting a QR code means you have completed all requirements and attachments and have complied with the latest entry protocols. This also means you are pre-qualified for the express lane, meaning there would be no need to show other supporting documents to the quarantine officer. There will be no further interviews as well.

Getting a barcode means you have missing requirements and will be interviewed upon arrival at the airport by a BOQ personnel, who will manually verify and determine if you need to undergo facility-based quarantine and RT-PCR testing. This also happens if your submitted documents or information still needed evaluation.

I'm done with the registration. What's next?

Take a screenshot of your personal QR code or barcode before leaving the website. You will be required to show this to the airline representative before boarding your flight and may be asked again to present it to Bureau of Quarantine officers upon arrival in the Philippines.

I lost the screenshot of my QR code/barcode. What do I do?

Those who registered within 72 hours prior to their arrival to the Philippines may get a copy of their QR code/barcode under the "My Profile" tab in the website. Just enter your family name and transaction number then press log-in.

