Here's How to Watch the Total Lunar Eclipse via Livestream

(SPOT.ph) A total lunar eclipse is happening tonight, November 8, giving Filipinos a reason to look up to the night sky. But for those who can't (or won't) go outside for the viewing, good news: you can watch it indoors via live stream thanks to PAGASA.

The blood moon, named for its reddish hue that only happens when fully eclipsed, will be visible anywhere in the Philippines for about 86 minutes. It won't happen again until March 2025, according to NASA, so don't miss it.

Weather bureau PAGASA said it would live stream the event via Facebook and YouTube for those who can't make it to their observatory for the physical viewing.

Why you should watch the total lunar eclipse

The blood moon happening this November is the last of the major astronomical events we can witness from the Philippines, said senior weather specialist Mario Raymundo.

It will last for one hour, 25 minutes and 42 seconds which will begin at 5:19 p.m. and will end at 9:58 p.m.

The blood moon will begin to show itself starting 6:16 p.m. and will reach its greatest eclipse at around 6:59 p.m, before its partial eclipse until 8:49 p.m.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye because it only reflect sunlight.