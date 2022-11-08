Things To Do What's New

Here's How to Watch the Total Lunar Eclipse via Livestream

If you can't (or won't) go outside for the viewing.

by Pia Regalado
10 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY National Aeronautics and Space Administration

(SPOT.ph) A total lunar eclipse is happening tonight, November 8, giving Filipinos a reason to look up to the night sky. But for those who can't (or won't) go outside for the viewing, good news: you can watch it indoors via live stream thanks to PAGASA. 

The blood moon, named for its reddish hue that only happens when fully eclipsed, will be visible anywhere in the Philippines for about 86 minutes. It won't happen again until March 2025, according to NASA, so don't miss it.

Also read: Here's How You Can View This Year's Last Total Lunar Eclipse for Free

Weather bureau PAGASA said it would live stream the event via Facebook and YouTube for those who can't make it to their observatory for the physical viewing. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Why you should watch the total lunar eclipse

eclipse
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

The blood moon happening this November is the last of the major astronomical events we can witness from the Philippines, said senior weather specialist Mario Raymundo.

It will last for one hour, 25 minutes and 42 seconds which will begin at 5:19 p.m. and will end at 9:58 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

The blood moon will begin to show itself starting 6:16 p.m. and will reach its greatest eclipse at around 6:59 p.m, before its partial eclipse until 8:49 p.m.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye because it only reflect sunlight.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Eclipse Blood Moon Spot News And Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicFood DeliverytopicHeritagetopicSneakerstopicShoppingtopicDiscovertopicExplainers
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories