Cebu to Taiwan Direct Flights are Finally Here via China Airlines

Flies four times a week.

by Pia Regalado
7 hours ago
taipei
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

(SPOT.ph) Those based in Cebu no longer need to go to Manila to fly to Taiwan. Starting December 1, you can go straight to the land of bubble tea and XL fried chicken cutlets from the Visayas via China Airlines.

Flights from Cebu to the capital city of Taipei (and vice versa) takes two hours and 55 minutes, and are available four times a week, according to China Airlines.

China Airlines flight from Cebu to Taiwan

China Airlines Cebu to Taiwan
PHOTO BY Mactan Cebu Airport/Facebook
China Airlines leaves Taiwan for Cebu at 7:40 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and flies from Cebu to Taiwan at 11:35 a.m. on the same days using an Airbus A321neo aircraft with 180-seat capacity and option between economy or business class.

Passengers who will book flights until December 31, 2022 can avail its roundtrip promotional fare for travels between December 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. 

