Here’s How Much It Costs to Visit Intramuros' Historical Sites

(SPOT.ph) Intramuros is more than a tourist spot with ancient walls and cobblestone streets—it's where history comes alive, where the past merges with the present. Every nook and cranny carries a story, so it's no surprise that visitors can easily fill a whole day exploring the historic walled city.

A visit to Intramuros isn’t complete without stepping foot in the cultural sites of Fort Santiago, Casa Manila, Saluarte de San Diego, and Museo de Intramuros. Fortunately for us, it won’t cost much to go back in time. Here's your guide to each one.

Intramuros entrance fee and opening hours

Entrance fee to each Intramuros spot is priced at P75. You can pay with cash, GCash, or Maya at the entrance of each site, except for Museo de Intramuros that, as of writing, only accepts cash.

A 20% discount is applicable for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities across the four Intramuros sites, lowering the P75 entrance fee to P50.

Fort Santiago

Entrance fee: P75

Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday to Sunday

Fort Santiago is a captivating bastion that holds centuries of Philippine history within its walls. Formerly a stronghold of Spanish conquistadors, it is witness to moments of triumph and tragedy. Explore its grounds and step into the Rizal Shrine, where Jose Rizal spent his final days.

Take note that last entry is at 9 p.m.

Casa Manila

Entrance fee: P75

Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday

Casa Manila is a museum focused on the Filipino elite’s lifestyle during the Spanish colonial period. It features one of the finest collection of antique household items in the country. Visitors can experience the ambiance of Spanish colonial culture in its furnished rooms and courtyard.

Saluarte de San Diego

Entrance fee: P75

Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Sunday

The whole of Intramuros might be hundred's of years old, but nothing beats the oldest structure of all: Saluarte de San Diego, a circular tower meant to defend Manila’s southern bayside boundary. Following an earthquake that rocked the structure, a garden was added at its base, turning the first stone fort in Manila into a proper archeological park.

Take note that last entry is at 4 p.m.

Museo de Intramuros

Entrance fee: P75

Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to Sunday

In 2019, Museo de Intramuros was reconstructed at the San Ignacio Church to showcase over 500 ecclesiastical pieces found in old churches. From religious paintings to sculptures, its six-part exhibit tells a story of how Filipinos received and responded to the influx of a new form of spirituality from the 16th to 19th Century.

Museo de Intramuros can also be booked through Klook on weekdays, with a minimum of 10 pax.

For more information, visit the Intramuros Visitor Guide.

