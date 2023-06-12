Arts + Culture Performing Arts

Floy Quintos' The Reconciliation Dinner Is Up for Another Rerun This Year

It's heading to PETA Theater Center.

by Christa I. De La Cruz
10 hours ago
The Reconciliation Dinner by Floy Quintos, Dulaang UP
PHOTO BY I.R. Arenas (Courtesy of DUP)

(SPOT.ph) After back-to-back sold-out shows in May, Floy Quintos' The Reconciliation Dinner is returning to the stage in August. And at a bigger venue, at that: the 500-seater PETA-PHINMA Theater in Quezon City. This news was announced today, June 12.

The Reconciliation Dinner at the PETA Theater Center

The Reconciliation Dinner at PETA Theater
PHOTO BY Facebook/The Reconciliation Dinner
The Reconciliation Dinner, which was first staged in November 2022 by Dulaang UP for a one-weekend run, is a dark comedy that looks into the dynamics among a group of friends who hold divergent political views in the aftermath of the 2022 elections. On one side you have the Medinas, and on the other the Valderamas. The campaign period revealed so much about what each side believes in, put out into the open the hurtful things and even unspoken truths, and showed how far they were willing to go for the choices they made. A year after the elections, the two families are forced to confront their personal differences amid political turmoil happening in the background.

The Reconciliation Dinner Cast
PHOTO Courtesy of The Reconciliation Dinner
The first set of cast members during the UP Main Theater run included Stella Cañete Mendoza as Dina Medina, Frances Makil Ignacio as Susan Valderama, Randy Medel Villarama as Bert Medina, Jojo Cayabyab as Fred Valderama, Nelsito Gomez as Ely, Hariette Mozelle as Mica, and Phi Palmos as Norby. The three-weekend run in May at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Circuit Makati featured Mica Pineda in the role of Mica. They have yet to reveal the full cast for the August run.

For updates, follow The Reconciliation Dinner on Facebook.

Also read: The Reconciliation Dinner at Kung Bakit Tayo Mahilig sa Dedma

