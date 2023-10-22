One More Chance, the Musical is coming in 2024.

(SPOT.ph) "You had me at my best, but you chose to break my heart."

Who doesn't know these iconic lines from the Filipino film One More Chance? And in less than a year, we're going to catch this unforgettable story onstage as a musical.

Here's what we know so far about One More Chance, the Musical:

Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), during the closing night of Walang Aray on October 22, announced that they're staging One More Chance, the Musical in April 2024. Not much has been revealed, except that it will feature music and lyrics by OPM sensation Ben&Ben. The nine-member band, which is known for "Paninindigan Kita," "Kathang Isip," "Maybe the Night," and more, surprised theater-goers after Walang Aray's curtain call.

One More Chance is a popular Filipino romantic drama film released in 2007. The movie tells the story of Popoy (John Lloyd Cruz) and Basha (Bea Alonzo), a couple whose long-term relationship faces numerous challenges. They eventually break up due to differences and personal issues. A sequel came out in 2015 titled A Second Chance.

One More Chance, the Musical opens in April 2024 at PETA Theater Center, Quezon City. For updates, follow PETA on Facebook.

