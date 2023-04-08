Arts + Culture What's New

ICYDK: You Can Read and Drop Off Books at This Open Library in SM Aura

by Mia Rodriguez
13 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
the sm book nook
PHOTO BY mia rodriguez

(SPOT.ph) It can be pretty hard to find a place in Metro Manila where you can just sit down and do something—without pressure to spend. If you sit to chill at a cafe, you best buy a beverage of sorts; at a restaurant, a dish; the cinemas, of course, a ticket; the list goes on. Places where you're not taxed, in a manner of speaking, for simply existing are few and far between: places like, say, a library. But we won't lie, the chances of our family or friend group heading to the local library to cool down and hang out are slim—which is why we're shining the light on one library-esque place at a Taguig City mall. The next time you head to SM Aura, visit the Book Nook

Also read: SPOT.ph Roundup: Shops That Sell Secondhand Books In and Around Metro Manila

Check out the SM Aura Book Nook

At one side of the third level, occupying the space between Hi-Precision Diagnostics Plus and Crate & Barrel, is an interestingly designed free-standing platform with rows and rows of books. This is the Book Nook at SM Aura. It functions as a free library for the community, where you can stop by, read books, and drop off a few tomes you think would be better used by the general public. You can open the pages of different kinds of reads, from popular YA fiction to general knowledge (anyone remember devouring Guiness World Book of Records?) to creative non-fiction to Korean books, heck, even vintage Batman comics are on their shelves. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
the sm aura book nook overview
PHOTO BY mia rodriguez

The cleverly designed space, which features curved shelves and seating integrated into the platform, is a joint effort between The Book Stop Project, WTA Architecture and Design Studio, SM Aura Premiere, and SM Cares. You probably recall that first one thanks to the fact that they're the same group behind that pop-up library concept that moved through places like Intramuros, Bonifacio High Street, Quiapo and more pre-pandemic

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now

This SM Aura nook operates much the same way and has been around, on and off, since the lockdowns. Now, it seems they're a more permanent presence at the mall, thankfully, even holding storytelling programs and language classes from time to time. 

Take a look at the SM Aura Book Nook below:

sm aura book nook shelves
PHOTO BY mia rodriguez
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
the sm aura book nook shelves of books
PHOTO BY mia rodriguez
sm aura book nook storytellers corner
PHOTO BY mia rodriguez
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
sm aura book nook drop books box
PHOTO BY mia rodriguez
closeup of signs at the sm aura book nook
PHOTO BY mia rodriguez
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For more information, check out the SM Book Nook Instagram page

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

The Book Stop Project Library Taguig City Sm Aura Books Reads Savvy
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories