Entrance Is Free to This Makati Museum for One Day Only

(SPOT.ph) International Museum Day, which annually happens on May 18, is upon us once again. On this day, we not only celebrate the existence of museums, but also promote their significant role in national and global development. Taking part in this event is Ayala Museum, which is opening its doors for free on May 20, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to Register for Free Entrance at the Ayala Museum

Slots are limited to this one-day-only event, so better register as soon as they open sign-ups on May 19 at 3 p.m. through their website.

Tap the registration button as soon as it appears. Reservations are limited to two per person.

Check your e-mail for a copy of your response. Bring a valid ID along with a screenshot of your booking.

Get ready for your visit by reviewing Ayala Museum's guidelines.

Ayala Museum is at Greenbelt Park, Makati Avenue corner Dela Rosa Street, Ayala Center, Makati City. Admission is free on May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Slots are limited. Registration opens on May 19, 3 p.m. For updates, visit Ayala Museum's website.