Book Series True Philippine Ghost Stories Is Back From the Grave

(SPOT.ph) Pinoy horror fans, your favorite source of grim tales is coming back: book series True Philippine Ghost Stories is returning to haunt its readers and it enlists the help of horror writers for its grand relaunch.

Writers who have a knack for tales that will send chills down the spine—may it be urban legends or just terrifying anecdotes—can submit stories until June 30 and become a part of its epic comeback that will force its frightened readers to once again hide under the sheets and keep their lights on at night.

How to Contribute to True Philippine Ghost Stories

If you are an avid fan of the horror genre and you have a frightening story (or two) to share, here's your chance to get published.

PSICOM Publishing Inc, the publishing house behind the cult-fave book series, released the following guidelines for submission:

Stories submitted should follow the book's theme "True Philippine Ghost Stories"

Story length must be between 800 to 2,000 words

It should be written in English, Tagalog, or Taglish

It should not have been previously published elsewhere, in part or in full

Submit the stories by e-mail at tpgs2023@gmail.com

Start drafting your stories. The deadline for submissions is on June 30.