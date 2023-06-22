First Look at Big Bad Wolf 2023: Venue Layout, Titles Under P500 + More

(SPOT.ph) So, you’ve got the details of the country’s biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf, all laid out. From this year’s new venue at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay; the dates (from June 23 to July 3) and time (from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.), your schedule, down to the book pricing, and by extension, your budget. But no matter how much you plan—you know you’ll never be fully prepared for the scavenger hunt that’s about to ensue once you get inside. After all, the venue’s going to be filled with over two million titles stretching across different genres, authors, and publishers.

To help you with your game plan and, as much as possible, your budget—we give a first look at the lay of the land, some book titles you might find interesting, and more.

Here's what to expect at Big Bad Wolf Books in Pasay City:

Venue Layout

The Big Bad Wolf book sale isn’t called big for naught. The venue is massive, and you’re bound to get lost inside (though we know you probably wouldn’t mind). Don't forget to register before starting your shopping journey with your bags and suitcases in tow.

The venue is one thing, but the number of books inside can and will get overwhelming like you won’t know where to start browsing. From the main entrance: the fiction section like young adult, science-fiction, thriller, and even comic book titles is on the right side; non-fiction such as self-help, art, and cookbooks is in the middle; while the children's section is on the left side.

The books, which are mostly laid out nicely with their spines out in the open on tables and shelves, are categorized by genre.

There are dedicated spaces for bestsellers as well as books from local authors and publishers. Once you find out what you need, feel free to browse through the jampack of titles just waiting to be picked out. If you have a title or author in mind, check it with the staff at the customer service area in the middle of the venue.

Remember the new price tagging system? The books are labeled with a letter tag that corresponds to a set price, so you have to look for the letter on a sticker label in front of the book to determine how much the book is. That way, it’ll be more efficient for you to go through the rest of the titles if you already know the letter that falls within your budget.

We spotted the books mostly on the Hs and Is, which are P220 and P280, respectively. Titles go as low as P20, which is the equivalent of the letter A; the highest price is at UUU with P8,790. The charts are displayed almost everywhere in the venue or you can have your copy by saving the full price list accessed through a QR code or by looking below:

If you’re done with your book haul, lug your carts toward the end of the hall and you will find cashier counters ready to check you out. They accept cash, debit, credit cards, and e-wallets for payment.

There are food and drink stalls in the venue just in case you get hungry during your scavenger hunt.

Check out some of the titles we found under P500:

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale runs from June 23 to July 3 at PICC Forum Tent, Pasay. Entrance is free. For more information, visit Big Bad Wolf Books' Facebook page.

