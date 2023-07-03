First-Ever Manila Illustration Fair Attracts Young Audience

(SPOT.ph) “You did it, you crazy man!” Comuna developer Maya Katigbak-Colayco told Dan Matutina after it was all over.

Manila-based Dan Matutina of Plus63 design studio, whose landed commercial accounts include Fortune 500 companies, had long-held quixotic visions of a homegrown illustration fair. The big-kahuna illustrator and designer, after all, has been selected as an international juror multiple times, most recently for the Bangkok Illustration Fair. He was keenly aware that Filipino talent is held in high esteem abroad yet largely unknown in their own country.

Like a painter who had suddenly found his muse, Matutina stumbled into a partner-in-crime venue to host his ambition. The spaces in Comuna, Makati, seemed to smoothly glide from commercial space to al fresco, from ground-floor workplace to a tree-lined garden area altogether conducive to creative collaboration.

How the Manila Illustration Fair came to life:

Wildly successful, the Manila Illustration Fair (MIF) held from June 24 to 25 was not without its gauntlet of challenges. In short order, Matutina had to form a jury committee—composed of both Filipino and international jurors—to shortlist the avalanche of submissions to a mere 20. Impartially, he recused himself from the selection process despite being the moving force of this first-ever illustration jamboree in the Philippines. Then, he needed to tap into his network to bedeck the atrium with clever tarpaulins and banners. After all, an illustration fair should be both a macro- and micro-feast for the senses.

“It rained the entire week before the event,” Matutina tells SPOT.ph. Miraculously, the clouds cleared up. “The biggest achievement for me was that the staff, volunteers, illustrators, and visitors had a great time.” All the chosen exhibitors have poignant stories to tell about this trailblazing weekend.

Exhibitors at the Manila Illustration Fair look back at the experience:

Tim Lopez

You know, he asks, how embarrassed new comedians feel when their jokes bomb? “You have to put in the work and keep practicing, like training for a sport. There isn’t a silver bullet that shoots you into a thriving career. It’s a series of conscious, decisive choices to move forward.

“I was giving away free stickers at MIF, and some kids came over to get some, but this one kid, politely, declined! It just shows how people will respond to your art in different ways.

“This fair tore down our virtual walls—people discovered each other after only previously knowing each other by their usernames on the Internet. I’m used to getting input at a design studio from clients. We are given briefs, and need to distill the feedback and guide questions. It’s very critical and calculated! But hearing what random persons think of your work, people you’ve never met and are seeing your work for the first time… the transparency was refreshing!”

Bel Weber

Her work is introspective, tiptoeing across a cliff between a soft and harsh landing. “When illustrating, I try to forward intentions of tenderness and hope. Work that makes people feel seen, heard, and less alone.”

For her, MIFF 2023 pulsed with so much energy: “Comuna was just buzzing with all kinds of conversations and admiration that ran in all directions—drawn together by illustration.”

She brought her dog, Shelby, a big white Labrador. And then a friend’s young daughter visited. “She was a little shy at first, but it made me so happy to see her take her time looking at the works of the other exhibitors, as well.”

Can we table together, the girl asked, during the next pop-up? “She wants to sell her art one day also. That experience made my heart so, so incredibly soft. It reminded me of why I draw, and honestly, who I want to impress the most with my work!”

Bitto

“I think illustrated images are deeply rooted in our culture. The earliest canvas we have is our skin—most of the tattoos before were depictions of nature. I’m a huge fan of both Barry Mcgee and Yusuke Hanai. The story behind their compositions inspires me a lot because their work is inspired by the struggle of daily life.”

During MIF, he was able to meet in person those who had only formerly followed him on Instagram. “It also became a reunion of sorts with artists and clients I had worked with before.”

The folio reviews given by jurists selected by Matutina, the ones from Cebu and Singapore, provided the muralist with some invaluable insights, artistic and commercial, about his work. “I think the selection by these jurists of illustrators was one of the successes of MIF—they were able to hand-pick artists with divergent styles and backgrounds. Also, the venue, Comuna in Makati, seemed so perfect and accessible.”

Angela Taguiang

“I love using pencils because of their expressive quality; with hard strokes, you can convey passion, anger, or any strong emotion. But with gentle strokes, you can convey delicateness, lightness, and quiet. I felt like I had won the lottery when I was chosen as an exhibitor!”

Always clarify your intention, Ivan Reverente, a fellow storyteller once told her. “This advice has been a complete game changer for me because I find that when I'm stuck, it’s usually because I really have no clear intent as to what I want to express. Intention is the best anchor when trying to compose an illustration.

“I think we started something important here in MIF, and we shouldn't stop now. It’s safe to say we illustrators have all been craving for illustration to be celebrated and highlighted this way, and it finally happened. Next year ulit, please! There's still so much talent deserving of such attention.”

The Manila Illustration Fair ran from June 25 to 26 at Comuna, 238 Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, Makati City.

