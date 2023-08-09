This 20-Storey Sculpture Statue in Quezon City Is Finally Complete

(SPOT.ph) If you drive and commute around the Libis (Quezon City) and Rosario (Pasig) area, chances are you've seen the 60-meter structure of a man with a raised fist. This is "The Victor," a sculpture by renowned Fil-Am artist JEFRË Manuel-Figueras, serves as the centerpiece of Robinsons Land's premier destination estate, Bridgetowne.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What you need to know about "The Victor" in Bridgetowne Destination Estate:

Located on the eastern side of the sprawling 32-hectare Bridgetowne Destination Estate, "The Victor" emerges as an extraordinary art installation weighing a substantial 330 tons (660,000 lbs) and soaring to a staggering height of 60 meters, equivalent to 20 storeys (55 meters for the statue itself and an additional five meters for its supporting podium).

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

It features a perforated stainless steel construction, which is seen best when shone on by sunlight as the rays act as a spotlight to the captivating structure. The structure gets a different perspective in the evening when colored lights go through the perforated steel.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to JEFRË, he was given creative freedom by Robinsons Land to develop the concept, as long as it reflects Bridgetowne's vision to become an emerging hub of community, creativity, and commerce and the Gokongwei Group's purpose of creating shared success. As shown by the raised fist as a symbol of celebration, "The Victor" embodies triumph, much like John Gokongwei, Jr.'s extraordinary journey from modest origins toward an emblematic and transformative figure within the industry. This stands as a living testament to his journey of perseverance, the forging of connections, and the ignition of the unyielding Filipino spirit of victory.

Who is JEFRË:

JEFRË is also behind the shiny 40-foot sculpture called "Time" in front of SM Megamall, the six-storey high "Bayani" along the entrance of DoubleDragon Meridian Park in Pasay, and "Pag-asa" on the same building.

A first-generation Filipino-American based in Jacksonville, Florida, he graduated from the Ohio State University and worked for high-profile clients like Skidmore Owings and Merrill, Santiago Calatrava, and Philippe Starck. After an unexpected heart attack at the age of 35, he launched his own firm StudioJEFRË, which focuses on functional pieces of public art.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Architecture magazine Florida Inside Out named him one of the "Seven Faces of Design" in 2007. Some of his prominent pieces are the six-storey "The Beacon" and "Code Wall" at Lake Nona's Town Center.

Also read:

Live Out Your Ninja Warrior Dreams at This Massive Outdoor Obstacle Park in Quezon City

WATCH: This Coworking Space in QC Makes Remote Work More Fun

This Chic Coworking Space in QC Goes Beyond Its Scandinavian Vibe