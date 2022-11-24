Everything You Need to Know About The Manila’Bang Show 2022

(SPOT.ph) The Philippine art scene is more alive than ever as art events are held during different times of the year in various parts of the country. You have your annual Art Fair Philippines in Makati City, Visayas Art Fair in Cebu, and now, The Manila’Bang Show in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. It is open to the public from December 9 to 11 at Festival Mall. Admission is free.

Geared toward the theme "Contemporary Art: The Manila Way," The Manila’Bang Show envisions a bigger show than its first edition in December 2021, when it partnered with Artsper Europe and Art Moments Jakarta. This time, it's expected to fill over 2,500 square meters of space with selected pieces, curated exhibitions, and partnerships with over 20 galleries. The show is led by artistic director Alain Zedrick Camiling and organized by Contemporary ArtFairs ManilaPH.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Theater in Manila: Exciting Shows to See Onstage This November

Art Exhibits by Toym Imao, Jomike Tejido + More to Check Out This November

Heading to the south? Here's what you need to know about this art fair:

Featured Artists

Arman Kendrick

JP Duray

Anton Del Castillo

Daniel Dela Cruz

Bullet Dematera

Marge Organo

Reynard Borillo

Rishab Tibon

Celeste Lecaroz

Rita Gudino

Rico Lascano

Benjie Cabangis

Josh Palisoc

Kenneth Montegrande

Otto Neri

Orley Ypon

Ram Mallari

Ross Capili

Erwin Mallari

Ferdinand Cacnio

NFTs

Alab Pagarigan

Bell Sison

Two Front Teeth

Demi Padua

Kiko Marquez

Renato Balute

Jaime Gubaton

Raul Isidro

Reynold Dela Cruz

Special Exhibitions

Mark Salvatus' solo show is curated by Alain Zedrick Camiling. There's also a group show by Jan Balquin, Joseph Gabriel, Christina Lopez, and Eve Yu, and Vik Laugo, which is curated by Carlos Quijon Jr.

New Wave

This pioneer exhibit aims to showcase emerging Filipino artists. As the art industry continues to evolve, this set of names is expected to bring us to new heights through their eclectic techniques and pop art inspiration:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Go Raise Hell

Paulo Amparo

Kapitan

John Lloyd Benz De Leon

Baltek

Isaac Sion

Kim Borja

Bayawak

Jay Francisco

Humbly

Arvin Santos

Gemart Ortega

Randolf Novis

Konan Lim

Jesse Camacho

Anika

Eman Sia

Lee Salvador

Chno

Gabo Valenzuela

mykill

Tyang Karyel

Ireland Jill

Selah

Bitto

Mark Barretto

Ejem Alarcon

Ela Andal

Jori Gallano

Clark Manalo

Raymond Guevarra

Participating Galleries

Arte Bettina

Secret Fresh

Altro Mondo

Art For Space

Big and Small

R Gallery

Galerie Anna

Art Toys PH

The Artologist

Lab Art Project

1335/Mabini

M Gallery

Galerie Artes

Daloy Likha

Pugad Ni Art

Life ‘N Arts

Ides Contemporary Gallery

Rojo Gallery

Meatspace Gallery

Historia Arts

Galerie Raphael

Galerie Francesca

Art Anton

Art Elaan

Art Talks

With the title Interchange, The Manila'Bang Show's series of art talks hopes to dissect issues, perspectives, concerns, and frameworks related to contemporary arts, art collecting, and art management.

December 9

Art Handling and Collections Management for Collectors, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

with Aprille P. Tijam (Ayala Museum) and Gari Apolonio (Gateway Gallery)

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Authentication and Provenance of Artworks, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Peter John Natividad and Gravity Art Space

December 10

NFTs and the Digital Sphere, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

with Izealist (Malaysia), Rafi Abdullah (Singapore), and Jopet Arias (Philippines)

Art Toys in the Philippines, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

with Raymond Ty (Founder of Art Toys PH) and Jed Estanislao (Art Toy Collector)

Art of Now: Contemporary Art and Art Collectives, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

with Load Na Dito, Linangan Art Residency, and Green Papaya Art Projects

December 11

What did I just see?: Contemporary Art and Visual Culture, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

with Con Cabrera (Visual Artist and Independent Curator) and Mark Louie Lugue (UP Diliman Department of Art Studies)

Who Reads Art and Culture Policy?, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

with Atty. Marc Jonnel Ching and Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL)

The Manila’Bang Show is from December 9 to 11 at UG/F Expansion Wing, Civic Drive Hallway, Festival Mall, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Vernissage is on December 8 at 3 p.m. Admission is free.