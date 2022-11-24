Everything You Need to Know About The Manila’Bang Show 2022

(SPOT.ph) The Philippine art scene is more alive than ever as art events are held during different times of the year in various parts of the country. You have your annual Art Fair Philippines in Makati City, Visayas Art Fair in Cebu, and now, The Manila’Bang Show in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. It is open to the public from December 9 to 11 at Festival Mall. Admission is free.
Geared toward the theme "Contemporary Art: The Manila Way," The Manila’Bang Show envisions a bigger show than its first edition in December 2021, when it partnered with Artsper Europe and Art Moments Jakarta. This time, it's expected to fill over 2,500 square meters of space with selected pieces, curated exhibitions, and partnerships with over 20 galleries. The show is led by artistic director Alain Zedrick Camiling and organized by Contemporary ArtFairs ManilaPH.
Heading to the south? Here's what you need to know about this art fair:
Featured Artists
- Arman Kendrick
- JP Duray
- Anton Del Castillo
- Daniel Dela Cruz
- Bullet Dematera
- Marge Organo
- Reynard Borillo
- Rishab Tibon
- Celeste Lecaroz
- Rita Gudino
- Rico Lascano
- Benjie Cabangis
- Josh Palisoc
- Kenneth Montegrande
- Otto Neri
- Orley Ypon
- Ram Mallari
- Ross Capili
- Erwin Mallari
- Ferdinand Cacnio
- NFTs
- Alab Pagarigan
- Bell Sison
- Two Front Teeth
- Demi Padua
- Kiko Marquez
- Renato Balute
- Jaime Gubaton
- Raul Isidro
- Reynold Dela Cruz
Special Exhibitions
Mark Salvatus' solo show is curated by Alain Zedrick Camiling. There's also a group show by Jan Balquin, Joseph Gabriel, Christina Lopez, and Eve Yu, and Vik Laugo, which is curated by Carlos Quijon Jr.
New Wave
This pioneer exhibit aims to showcase emerging Filipino artists. As the art industry continues to evolve, this set of names is expected to bring us to new heights through their eclectic techniques and pop art inspiration:
- Go Raise Hell
- Paulo Amparo
- Kapitan
- John Lloyd Benz De Leon
- Baltek
- Isaac Sion
- Kim Borja
- Bayawak
- Jay Francisco
- Humbly
- Arvin Santos
- Gemart Ortega
- Randolf Novis
- Konan Lim
- Jesse Camacho
- Anika
- Eman Sia
- Lee Salvador
- Chno
- Gabo Valenzuela
- mykill
- Tyang Karyel
- Ireland Jill
- Selah
- Bitto
- Mark Barretto
- Ejem Alarcon
- Ela Andal
- Jori Gallano
- Clark Manalo
- Raymond Guevarra
Participating Galleries
- Arte Bettina
- Secret Fresh
- Altro Mondo
- Art For Space
- Big and Small
- R Gallery
- Galerie Anna
- Art Toys PH
- The Artologist
- Lab Art Project
- 1335/Mabini
- M Gallery
- Galerie Artes
- Daloy Likha
- Pugad Ni Art
- Life ‘N Arts
- Ides Contemporary Gallery
- Rojo Gallery
- Meatspace Gallery
- Historia Arts
- Galerie Raphael
- Galerie Francesca
- Art Anton
- Art Elaan
Art Talks
With the title Interchange, The Manila'Bang Show's series of art talks hopes to dissect issues, perspectives, concerns, and frameworks related to contemporary arts, art collecting, and art management.
December 9
Art Handling and Collections Management for Collectors, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
with Aprille P. Tijam (Ayala Museum) and Gari Apolonio (Gateway Gallery)
Authentication and Provenance of Artworks, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Peter John Natividad and Gravity Art Space
December 10
NFTs and the Digital Sphere, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
with Izealist (Malaysia), Rafi Abdullah (Singapore), and Jopet Arias (Philippines)
Art Toys in the Philippines, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
with Raymond Ty (Founder of Art Toys PH) and Jed Estanislao (Art Toy Collector)
Art of Now: Contemporary Art and Art Collectives, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
with Load Na Dito, Linangan Art Residency, and Green Papaya Art Projects
December 11
What did I just see?: Contemporary Art and Visual Culture, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
with Con Cabrera (Visual Artist and Independent Curator) and Mark Louie Lugue (UP Diliman Department of Art Studies)
Who Reads Art and Culture Policy?, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
with Atty. Marc Jonnel Ching and Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL)
The Manila’Bang Show is from December 9 to 11 at UG/F Expansion Wing, Civic Drive Hallway, Festival Mall, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Vernissage is on December 8 at 3 p.m. Admission is free.