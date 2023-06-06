Here's How to Score Free llaollao Froyo for a Whole Year

(SPOT.ph) If we were to conclude one thing about the long queues in frozen yogurt shops lately, it's that the froyo is having a trend resurgence right now. And because there are quite a number of froyo shops in Metro Manila, we endure the long lines for a froyo cup we can personally vouch for.

For those on Team llaollao, you're in for a treat. The frozen yogurt brand is opening its 13th Metro Manila-based branch at Gateway 2, Quezon City this June 7, 2023 (Wednesday), and to celebrate the milestone, they're offering a one-year supply of llaollao frozen yogurt!

Also read:

SPOT.ph Roundup: The Essential Froyo Spots in Manila

Heartbreak Over: The OG Red Mango Resumes Froyo Operations

Here are the mechanics of llaollao's opening promo:

Come the opening of llaollao's Gateway 2 branch, the first 10 customers will get a free one-year supply of llaollao frozen yogurt, while the next 20 customers get free llaollao for six months.

The following 20 customers, after the first 30, will get free llaollao for three months. Lastly, the next 50 customers get a Sanum voucher each that can be used on their next llaollao run.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The catch here is that for those who line up and are part of the first 100 customers, each person needs to make a minimum single-receipt purchase of P150 to qualify for the promotion. If everything works in your favor and you're part of the first 50 customers, you will receive a VIP card and this card is your ticket to a free small llaollao tub with one topping every week for a year, six months, or three months. While for 51st to 100th customers, a free Sanum voucher isn't bad either.

Gateway Mall opens at 10 a.m. daily, so best be there early to increase your chances of being the first 100 customers on opening day (June 7)!

llaollao's other Metro Manila branches are at Glorietta 2, Food District BGC, Megamall, Trinoma, SM Fairview, SM North EDSA, SM Manila, SM City Grand Central, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM Mall of Asia, Alabang Town Center, and SM Southmall.

llaollao is at Gateway 2, Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City. For more information, visit llaollao Philippines on Facebook.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.