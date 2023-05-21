Heartbreak Over: The OG Red Mango Resumes Froyo Operations

(SPOT.ph) On the morning of May 18, frozen yogurt fans received the heartbreaking news that Red Mango was temporarily closing all its stores since they'd run out of its sweet, tangy froyo. It wasn't available in their actual stores or online: GrabFood or their official e-commerce website.

If you're still in the first stage of grief caused by losing one of the OG froyos in the Metro, we have good news for you. Red Mango has said the words you've been longing to hear: "We're back!"

Good news: OG Red Mango announces their froyo is back in store:

In a Facebook post from Red Mango Philippines on May 21, they shared the good news that they're back in operation. "Fill up on Red Mango Froyo to your heart's content! All branches are NOW OPEN so come and get your Froyo!," the post says.

This news came three days after announcing its temporary closure, which should be a world-breaking record for the shortest heartbreak someone ever has to go through. If you're ecstatic as we are and can't wait to get your hands on a tub of their famous froyo, listed below are the physical stores of Red Mango.

Here's a list of all of Red Mango's branches:

Robinsons Place Manila : Ground Floor, Robinsons Place Manila (in front of National Bookstore)

: Ground Floor, Robinsons Place Manila (in front of National Bookstore) Glorietta 4 : Third Floor, Glorietta 4, Ayala Center, Ayala Ave, Makati City

: Third Floor, Glorietta 4, Ayala Center, Ayala Ave, Makati City Promenade, Greenhills : Ground floor, Greenhills Promenade 3, Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City

: Ground floor, Greenhills Promenade 3, Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City Eastwood Mall : 4th floor, Eastwood Mall, Eastwood City, Libis, Quezon City

: 4th floor, Eastwood Mall, Eastwood City, Libis, Quezon City U.P. Town Center : Phase 2, Second Level, U.P. Town Center, Diliman, Quezon City

: Trinoma: Level 2, TriNoma, Quezon City (beside Figaro) and Level 3, TriNoma, Quezon City (in front of Fitness First and Toys R Us)

For those who aren't near any of Red Mango's stores, online delivery operations have also resumed—both via GrabFood and the Red Mango website. Same-day delivery orders made via the Red Mango website have a cut-off at 7 p.m. every day.

For more information, check out Red Mango Philippines' Facebook page.

