Only for Today: Get a McDo Quarter Pounder With Cheese for Just P25

(SPOT.ph) Who wouldn't benefit from a little pick-me-upper, especially on a dehumanizing Friday like today? How's about a Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald's at an eye-popping price point of P25? You can get precisely that as the fast-food chain's got a mega-limited time promo for folks with, erm, shall we say cERtain letters in their names—and it's happening only today, August 25!

Here's how to score McDonald's burgers for just P25 today:

Happening from 2 to 10 p.m. only today, August 25, this special McDonald's deal lets you order their signature Quarter Pounder with Cheese (ala carte) for just P25—that's a whole P134 off its usual P159 price tag—if you have the letters ER (in that same order) in your first, middle, or last name. Looking at ya, Erwins, Peters, Kimberlys, Lucifers, and so on; note, though, that nicknames don't count.

You can avail of this deal at any McDonald's branch (except McDonald’s Las Piñas Talon). Simply download the McDonald's app—available for Android or iOS, not to be confused with the McDelivery app—which grants you access to a special coupon and QR code for your P25 burger! Be sure to bring a clear and valid government or school ID with a photo, too. Only the owner of the ID and McDonald's app can claim their discounted burgers personally (be it for dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru) at stores, and each person gets just one round on the promo.

McDonald's is an American fast food chain known for their burgers, fries, and fried-chicken dishes. They've been around since the '40s and came to the Philippines in 1981.

Download the McDonald's app for Android or iOS. See a list of McDonald's branches. For more information, check out McDonald's Facebook page.

