This Mama Lou's BOGO Pizza Promo Is Your Sign to Host a Pizza Party

(SPOT.ph) With the many pizzerias in and around the Metro, Mama Lou's is one that you can consider a reliable favorite. If like us you can't get enough of their pizzas, listen up: the Italian kitchen has a buy one, take one (BOGO) promo on their Pepperoni variant. Available now until September 30, this pizza promo is the sign to have that pizza party and celebrate barely surviving September.

Check out Mama Lou's Pepperoni Pizza promo:

Mama Lou's Double the Fun promo zooms in on their classic Pepperoni Pizza. Customers who buy the Pepperoni Pizza in the three sizes it's available in and in its special rates (Solo, P440; Regular, P660; and Large, P780), will receive a second Pepperoni Pizza of the same size they ordered, but for free. The promo is available until September 30.

The great thing about this Mama Lou's promo is that there is no limit to how many times you can order the BOGO Pepperoni Pizza. As the mechanics state, "The more you buy, the more free pepperoni pizzas you'll receive!"

This is the list of participating Mama Lou's branches:

Mama Lou’s UP Town Center

Mama Lou’s Ayala Malls Feliz

Mama Lou’s Ayala Malls Vertis

Mama Lou’s Ayala Malls 30th

Mama Lou’s Ayala North Exchange

Mama Lou’s Ayala Malls Circuit, Makati

Mama Lou’s Venice Grand Canal

Mama Lou’s Ayala Malls Manila Bay

Mama Lou’s BF Homes, Las Piñas

Mama Lou’s Evia Lifestyle Center

Mama Lou’s Ayala Malls Solenad

Mama Lou’s Al Fresco Silang, Cavite

Mama Lou’s SM Sky Ranch Tagaytay

Mama Lou’s SM City Bataan

Mama Lou's Robinson Galleria

This Mama Lou's promo is available for dine-in transactions. Fret not if you don't have the time to drop by any of the Mama Lou's branches because the promo is also available for takeout and for delivery via the Mama Lou's website.

For more information, check out Mama Lou's Facebook page.

