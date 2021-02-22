Sip, Sip, Hooray: You Can Get Two Cups of Macao Imperial Milk Tea for Just P199

(SPOT.ph) We all have our go-to beverage of choice. For some people, it's coffee; but for others, it's sweet and creamy milk tea with chewy pearls! One place we can always rely on for great milk tea is Macao Imperial Tea, and if you can't get enough of the beverage but have made it your resolution to cut back on spending (let's face it—those cups you get every day or every week add up!), they've got a deal you can't miss. For a limited time, you can get a special bundle of two cups of milk tea—specifically, Alto-sized cups of their Cheesecake and Pearl Milk Tea (normally P140) and Black Pearl Milk Tea (normally P110)—for just P199!

This promo is valid at the following branches:

Brittany Square

U.P. Ayala Land TechnoHub

Trinoma

Oracle Hotel Katipunan

Canwin Plaza

You have until March 7 to avail of this deal, and you can get your fix for dine-in, take-out, or delivery via Foodpanda. Note that you can only purchase a maximum of five bundles per transaction, and this deal is not valid in conjunction with other promotions, offers, and discounts. Go ahead, share with a friend—or just enjoy both cups for yourself, why not.

Macao Imperial Tea is a brand known for their wide selection of tea drinks, with toppings like cream cheese and cheesecake. They came to the Philippines in 2017, and have over 350 branches around the world today.

Macao Imperial Tea has branches at Garden Wing Area, G/F Trinoma Mall, Bagong Pag-Asa, Quezon City and 1271-1277 Alvarado Extension Street, 1111 Manila. See a list of branches where the promo is valid. For more information, check out Macao Imperial Tea Philippines' Facebook page.



