Make This Weekend Extra-Chill With Buy-One, Get-One Halo-Halo From Max's

(SPOT.ph) It seems like just yesterday it was Christmas and we were cozying up with our favorite knits and sweaters. But alas, we're almost at the end of March—and even if you haven't checked your calendars lately you can probably at least feel it as temperatures have been rising to signal the dawn of the summer season. We don't know about you, but we could absolutely use all the thirst-quenchers and other ice-cold eats right now! We Filipinos sure know a thing or two about cooling down as we've got our classic coolers known as samalamig—and if you're dying for a chilly treat like we are, you'll want to mark your calendars for March 26. Max's will be holding a buy-one, get-one promo on their special samalamig—their famous halo-halo included!

Don't miss this upcoming deal at Max's Restaurant this weekend:

Max's National Halo-Holiday promo is happening on Saturday, March 26 and lets you buy one, get one on any of their signature samalamig! Best of all, this deal is valid for dine-in and takeout from all their stores, as well as for delivery orders made through Max's hotline (8887-9000) or website.

For a classic treat go for the Halo-Halo (P109)—Max's version has sweetened beans, gulaman, shaved ice, milk, and Selecta ice cream, plus it finished eighth on our 2021 Top 10 Halo-Halo for Delivery in Manila list. A nuttier option is the Mais con Yelo (P99), which has sweet corn, shaved ice, milk, and Selecta ice cream. ICYDK, Max's also recently introduced the Knickerbocker (P99)—a fruity samalamig with fresh watermelon, mango, buko strings, gulaman, milk, strawberry ice cream, and Caramel Bar bits. And if you're looking to relive your carefree childhood days, go for the Ice Scramble (P79); it's available in Classic and Ube variants, both of which have shaved ice, skimmed milk, sugar, sprinkles, mini marshmallows, and chocolate syrup!

Max's is a restaurant best known for its take on fried chicken (a recipe from the restaurant founder’s niece), as well as other Filipino eats. Max’s has also expanded beyond Philippine shores, opening branches in the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East.

Max's has branches across Metro Manila and beyond. For delivery orders, visit Max's delivery website or call 8887-9000.

