Psst, World Tea Day's Coming Up and You Wouldn't Want to Miss These Tea-Rrific Deals

(SPOT.ph) We all know how stress-inducing modern life can be, what with most of us having jam-packed schedules and endless to-do lists—so it's perhaps no coincidence that drinking tea's gained popularity among us young'uns in the past years. Not only is the world of tea a vast and fascinating one with a long history; something about sipping a warm cup totally soothes the soul, in our book—and it sure doesn't hurt that many tea varieties have intriguing flavor profiles that make for great-tasting spinoff treats, too. Love all things related to the beverage? Definitely mark your calendars for Saturday, May 21, as Sri Lankan brand Steuarts Tea is joining forces with selected food shops and restaurants with special deals in time for World Tea Day!

Tea-tas, don't miss these upcoming World Tea Day deals care of Steuarts Tea:

Consider this your chance to sate that hankering for all things tea as Steuarts Tea is teaming up with milk-tea spot 11:11, Tagaytay establishment The Fatted Calf, Quezon City and Greenhills spot Prologue, and online specialty grocery Dough & Grocer.

From 11:11, you can score buy-one, take-one deals between 11:11 a.m. to 1:11 p.m. from May 21 until May 31 by giving Steuarts Tea and 11.11's Instagram pages a follow and showing it at the counter. At The Fatted Calf, you can score free Steuarts Premium Black Tea with Negros Muscuvado and Calamansi Infused with Fresh Tarragon Leaves (with unlimited servings, to boot!) when you spend at least P500 on May 21.

Over at Prologue's Quezon City branch, you can get a free cup of tea to end your meal on a soothing note when you spend at least P700; at their Greenhills branch, order galettes and crepes and you get free unlimited tea to sip alongside. Both deals are valid on May 21.

And if tea-infused breads and pastries are your jam, be sure to try these special Earl Grey treats available at Dough & Grocer: the Earl Grey Pound Cake (P320), Earl Grey Cube (P90), and Earl Grey Croissant (P170). They'll be going for 10% off from May 21 until May 31; just place your orders through their website.

Steuarts Tea is a brand from Sri Lanka, known for their single-origin tea with leaves hand-picked from Sri Lankan Hills.

See a list of 11:11 branches. The Fatted Calf is at 23 V. Belarmino Street, Silang, Cavite. Prologue is at 87 Scout Gandia Street, Laging Handa, Quezon City and O-Square 2, Greenhills Shopping Center, Ortigas Avenue, San Juan City. For orders from Dough & Grocer, visit their website. For more information, check out Steuarts Tea Philippines' Facebook page.

