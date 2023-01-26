SPOTTED: Japan-Famous Solo Grill Yakiniku Like! Is Now in Mall of Asia

(SPOT.ph) It looks like we're getting more Japanese dining options in the Metro, specifically in Pasay's gigantic mall, SM Mall of Asia. It seems like it was only yesterday when we welcomed the first branch of Ikinari Steak here. Now we've got a new Japanese Grill spot to hit up when we get a craving for quality Japanese meats: Tokyo-famous Yakiniku Like!, which recently opened its first Philippine outpost at the South Entertainment Hall in SM MOA.

Here's what to expect from J-Grill Yakiniku Like!:

With quality meat options available ala carte starting at P89 for 100 grams or in sets inclusive of rice, kimchi or salad, and soup beginning at P199, Yakiniku Like gives Japanese barbeque lovers an affordable and casual meal at controlled portions.

Much like their Korean counterparts, yakiniku joints offer a variety of meats, soups, and sides which you grill on your table by yourself. This type of dining has become popular today with its communal cooking and dining setup that allows for socializing while waiting for your meats to cook.

But at Yakiniku Like!, solo dining—specifically solo grilling—is an option. The yakiniku joint's portion sizes, pricing, and smaller solo grills give solo diners the chance to enjoy grilled meats, sans awkward feeling of being alone at these often-for-sharing spots.

Yakiniku Like! is at Level 2, South Entertainment Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay. For more information, visit Yakiniku Like! Philippines on Facebook.

