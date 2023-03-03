Eat + Drink What's New

This IG-Famous Bakery's New Croissant's Got the Caramelized Depth of Brown-Sugar Boba Drinks

by Patricia Baes
2 hours ago
tiger sugar x ijo bakery
PHOTO BY Screenshot/tigersugarphilippines on Instagram

(SPOT.ph) Croissants draw you in for their flaky, buttery character and are scrumptuous enough on their own—but give 'em a flavor twist (by way of toppings and/or fillings) and you've got yourself a real killer. Chocolate and almond paste are some popular options, but how's about a filling with more Asian flair—like one inspired by those brown sugar milk boba drinks? Here's one to try: Tiger Sugar and Ijo Bakery have partnered up to bring us the Brown Sugar Almond Croissant that you can try at selected branches.

tiger sugar x ijo bakery brown sugar almond croissant
This ain't your momma's regular almond croissant. 
PHOTO BY Screenshot/tigersugarphilippines on Instagram
Also read: The Best Places for Excellent Croissants in Manila

Try brown-sugar almond croissants from milk tea shop Tiger Sugar:

Lipa-based purveyor Ijo Bakery's garnered plenty of attention on social media for their star-quality croissants—not to mention the fact that owner Joaquin Katigbak's worked for the likes of  famed Bangkok restaurant Gaggan. The Brown Sugar Almond Croissant is available at Tiger Sugar's SM Megamall, Trinoma, SM Aura, Glorietta, BF Homes, Robinsons Magnolia, SM Grand Central, and Festival Mall branches here in Manila. You can also get your fill of Ijo's other fan faves (which you'd otherwise have to wait for their weekly drops for) at these shops. Take your pick from the Classic Croissant, Ham & Cheese CroissantChocolate Hazelnut Croissant, and Croissant au Chocolat.

Tiger Sugar hails from Taichung in Taiwan, and gets their name from the brown-sugar stripes of their signature drinks. They opened in the Philippines in 2018.

See a list of Tiger Sugar branches carrying Ijo Bakery croissants. For more information, check out Tiger Sugar Philippines' Facebook page.

