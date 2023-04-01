This Church Has a Hidden Mini Mart of Fresh Baguio Fruits and Veg

(SPOT.ph) They say you would know someone is from the South if they call Alabang Town Center "Town" and not "ATC." If you're not from the neighborhood, we'll let you in on a secret that even some, if not most, of the South folks might not know about. The church right beside Town, St. Jerome Emiliani & Sta. Susana Parish Church, hides a mini supermarket where fresh fruits and vegetables from Baguio are sold.

This church in Alabang has a mini market of fresh produce from Baguio:

St. Jerome Emiliani & Sta. Susana Parish Church has a spot where they sell religious images, prayer books, crosses, and more. The store itself is not easily noticeable, so it would be best to look for the main office that faces the parking lot. The entrance can be seen on the left side; enter through a sliding door of black railings.

The fresh produce section inside the store may seem a little out of place, but it's easier to connect the dots once you read the label on the fresh fruits and vegetables: "Our Farmer's Haven." The organization, which may be a play on words on "The Lord's Prayer," is part of the Organic Farming Program that was launched by the Diocese of Baguio back in 2016.

Depending on the seasonality of the fresh produce in the mountain province, the church's chiller can be stocked with Baguio's famous plump strawberries and other fresh commodities such as carrots, cabbages, cucumbers, ginger, potatoes, and sayote. When we paid them a visit, a 500-gram pack of strawberries cost P350 (prices may change without notice).

According to the shopkeeper, they drop off the Our Farmer's Haven items every Wednesday. It would be best to pay a visit on Wednesday afternoons as there are days when there's a smaller selection to choose from.

Our Farmer's Haven also sells in other parts of Metro Manila. For those in the north, it's located at Saint Anthony Building, 1102 Aurora Boulevard, Project 3, Cubao, Quezon City; while for those closer to Manila, Our Farmer's Haven can be found at Caritas Manila along Jesus Street, Pandacan, Manila.

St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish is beside the Alabang Town Center, Commerce Avenue, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

