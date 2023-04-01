Eat + Drink What's New

This Church Has a Hidden Mini Mart of Fresh Baguio Fruits and Veg

by Bea Faicol
12 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish
St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish Our Farmer's Haven
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol

(SPOT.ph) They say you would know someone is from the South if they call Alabang Town Center "Town" and not "ATC." If you're not from the neighborhood, we'll let you in on a secret that even some, if not most, of the South folks might not know about. The church right beside Town, St. Jerome Emiliani & Sta. Susana Parish Church, hides a mini supermarket where fresh fruits and vegetables from Baguio are sold.

St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish entrance
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish inside
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol

Also read:
LOOK: Wildflour Opens Its Biggest Branch in Alabang
SPOTTED: Japanese Hub Kiwami Food Hall Is Heading to the South

This church in Alabang has a mini market of fresh produce from Baguio:

St. Jerome Emiliani & Sta. Susana Parish Church has a spot where they sell religious images, prayer books, crosses, and more. The store itself is not easily noticeable, so it would be best to look for the main office that faces the parking lot. The entrance can be seen on the left side; enter through a sliding door of black railings.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish entrance shop
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol

The fresh produce section inside the store may seem a little out of place, but it's easier to connect the dots once you read the label on the fresh fruits and vegetables: "Our Farmer's Haven." The organization, which may be a play on words on "The Lord's Prayer," is part of the Organic Farming Program that was launched by the Diocese of Baguio back in 2016. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Our Farmers Haven strawberry
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol
St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish Our Farmers Haven
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Depending on the seasonality of the fresh produce in the mountain province, the church's chiller can be stocked with Baguio's famous plump strawberries and other fresh commodities such as carrots, cabbages, cucumbers, ginger, potatoes, and sayote. When we paid them a visit, a 500-gram pack of strawberries cost P350 (prices may change without notice).

St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish shop
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the shopkeeper,  they drop off the Our Farmer's Haven items every Wednesday. It would be best to pay a visit on Wednesday afternoons as there are days when there's a smaller selection to choose from. 

Our Farmer's Haven also sells in other parts of Metro Manila. For those in the north, it's located at Saint Anthony Building, 1102 Aurora Boulevard, Project 3, Cubao, Quezon City; while for those closer to Manila, Our Farmer's Haven can be found at Caritas Manila along Jesus Street, Pandacan, Manila.

St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana Parish is beside the Alabang Town Center, Commerce Avenue, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Church Alabang Alabang Town Center Supermarket Our Farmer's Haven Savvy St. Jerome Emiliani And Sta. Susana Parish
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories