Here's Your Guide to Restaurants and Cafés in Molito, Alabang

Molito Lifestyle Center

Madrigal Avenue, corner Commerce Ave, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City

(SPOT.ph) The Alabang crowd has little to no reason to go outside the city (and pay for toll, ugh) when they have good food, good desserts, good coffee, and good cocktails—all in one place i.e. Molito Lifestyle Center. More and more establishments are opening in this thriving destination, and we understand that it can get a little overwhelming, especially for someone who doesn't frequently go there. So, to make life a little easier, we listed down the restaurants and cafés in Molito Lifestyle Center and what they're known for.

At the bottom of this list, we've also included dining establishments that are soon to open in the area—plus all the places for budget-friendly eats!

Hit up these Molito restaurants and cafés when you're in the area:

Miyazaki

Operating hours: 11 am to 2 pm and 6 to 10 pm on weekdays, 10 am to 10 pm on weekends

This Japanese restaurant that's been in Molito since 2016 is the go-to for quality and fresh sushi and sashimi. It's on the pricier side, so adjust your budget accordingly.

Nara Thai

Operating hours: 10 am to 8 pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 10 am to 9 pm on Fridays to Sundays

Nara Thai is one of the newer restaurants in Molito Lifestyle Center. This restaurant, which earned a prestigious 'Thai Select' seal of approval, takes you and your tastebuds to travel the flavors of Thailand through curries and satay.

Barcino

Operating hours: 10 am to 12 am on Sundays to Thursdays; 10 am to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays

What can be more laidback than sipping on sangria while catching up with friends? Baricno, a Spanish restaurant, is one of the places in Molito for wine and paella.

Exchange Alley Coffee House

Operating hours: Open daily, 7 am to 11 pm

EACH, as the locals call it, is known for their coffee. Although people do go there for their cups of joe, don't skip on the rice meals and their famous grilled cheese sandwich.

Crown Street Kitchen and Salt and Ice Bar

Operating hours: Open daily, 10 am to 10 pm

Crown Street Kitchen, by Visum Venturers, serves an All-Day Australian breakfast menu with yogurt bowls and stacks of pancakes. On the second floor, there's Salt and Ice Bar for fresh and baked oysters and craft cocktails.

L'épicerie Gourmande

Operating hours: 10 am to 11 pm on Tuesdays, 11 am to 12 am for the rest of the week

L'épicerie is a bistro, cafe, boulanderie, patisserie, creperie, chocolatiere, and catering in one. They have a great wine selection that pairs well with their grazing platters, plus a mini-mart of imported and rare grocery items.

SOUV! by Cyma

Operating hours: 10 am to 10 pm on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 10 am to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays

SOUV!, named after the Greek dish Souvlaki, is a modern take on Mediterranean cuisine—specifically grilled chicken, pork, and lamb. Of course, the hummus is a must too!

DRAFT Restaurant & Brewery

Operating hours: Open daily, 11 am to 2 am

Although Draft is considered a restaurant, it is more known as a brewery that serves a wide selection of beers. Their al-fresco dining area is one of the less crowded and quieter places for drinking and eating.

Frankie's New York Buffalo Wings

Operating hours: Open daily, 11 am to 3 am

Frankie's New York Buffalo Wings needs no introduction. These are boneless buffalo wings in different coatings that are paired with different dips.

Farmery Deli

Operating hours: 9 am to 10 pm on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 9 am to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Farmery Deli is one of the restaurants in Molito you can hit up for juicy steaks. The deli can serve the steak as is, but there are also other options that come with rice, mashed potatoes, and fries. The meats they use are also available raw and frozen if you want to cook them yourself.

Bungalow Cafe & Bakery

Operating hours: 8 am to 9 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 8 am to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Bungalow's aesthetic restaurant, cafe, and bakery has always been known for its bombolone (doughnuts), cakes, and pastries. They also have heavier, heftier meals like the Pineapple Glazed Belly and Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes you can pair with coffee, extra thick shakes, or cocktails.

Torch Restaurant

Operating hours: 10 am to 3 am from Thursday to Sunday, 10 am to 2 am on Mondays and Tuesdays

Torch is where South folks go for a more diverse menu. The restaurant is known for its sushi, pizza, and steak, but they also have a decent bar menu with reasonably-priced, good-for-sharing cocktails.

Perfect Pint

Operating hours: Open daily, from 11 am to 2 am

Not everything in a pint is all about ice cream. The Perfect Pint is a resto-pub that specializes in craft beers. They have their signature lagers, pale ales, stouts, and porters that pair well with any of their deep-fried food.

Centrale

Operating hours: Operating hours: 11 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm on weekdays; 11 am to 10 pm on weekends

Centrale is a Centrale, a French-Italian restaurant where one goes for pizzas. The restaurant is decorated with actual Vespa units, but the "centerpiece" really is the wood-fired brick oven.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Operating hours: Open daily, 11 am to 11 pm

If anything, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is sure to give you that Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory vibe. Think of chocolate in all its forms and pairings, and this store likely has it. Just look for the ginormous bear by the entrance—it's hard not to miss.

Ralph's Wines & Spirits

Operating hours: Open daily, 9 am to 12 am

As the name implies, Ralph's is the watering hole people go to, purely, for their selection of alcohol. They have one of the best spots in the whole of Molito for drinking as the al fresco dining area is right beside an open park.

Un Cuenca

Operating hours: Open daily, from 11 am to 2 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm

Un Cuenca is another Spanish restaurant within the Molito complex. The restaurant is known for its steaks, paella, and jamon.

The Café Mediterranean

Operating hours: 11 am to 10 pm from Mondays to Thursdays; 10 am to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

The Café Mediterranean (Café Med, for short) is one of the well-known institutions that serve and specialize in Mediterranean cuisine. They have salads, gyros, kebabs, kofta, and falafel.

Mantra Indian Kitchen & Bar

Operating hours: Open daily, 11 am to 2 pm and 5:30 to 10 pm

Mantra doesn't really have any competition when it comes to Indian cuisine within the complex—and thankfully, it doesn't have one because their dishes are pretty damn spot-on. Whatever you order here, make sure to order the masala and buttery roti.

Di' Mark's Pizzeria

Operating hours: 11 am to 10 pm on Mondays to Fridays; 11 am to 10:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Di' Mark's has been in the pizza business since 1957. The restaurant is known for its pizza selection and the ones that are crowd-pleasers are the Taco Pizza and the meaty Mad Scramble Pizza.

Brera

Operating hours: Open daily, 9 am to 8 pm

Brera may look like a deli, what with the hanging meats that are visible from the outside, but you can actually have meals inside the establishment. Brera has quality meats and cheeses if you want to treat yourself to a special meal.

Burger Geek

Operating hours: Open daily, from 11 am to 11 pm

Burger Geek is one of the hidden gems of the south—it's also one of a kind as there's no other branch but the one within Molito. Burger Geek's quality and price points are on par with many well-known and well-loved burger joints.

Cheese Rolls by Miss J

Operating hours: 9 am to 9 pm on weekdays, 9 am to 10 pm on weekends

Although not technically a restaurant or a cafe, Cheese Rolls by Miss J has dining tables where customers can enjoy their signature cheese rolls. The pastry comes in different flavors such as Original, Cinnamon, Belgian Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Blueberry, Cookie Butter, and Tropical Guava.

Tres Vatos Tacos

Operating hours: Open daily, from 11 am to 12 am

Tres Vatos Tacos is a new Mexican eatery in Molito. The menu focuses on tacos that are stuffed with all kinds of meat like pork, beef, chicken, and fish. They also have boozy slushed beverages that pair with the tacos.

Gino's Brick Oven Pizza

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 9 pm

Gino's has a few branches all over Metro Manila, but this is the only one they have in the south of Metro Manila. This restaurant is known for its brick-oven pizzas that are best served with spicy honey, but the plates of pasta, specifically the Bacon Parmigiano, deserve a special mention too.

Yushoken

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 10 pm

There is no surprise that there's always a customer slurping on a bowl of their famous ramen and a side of gyoza. Be warned that on weekends, there is a 90% chance that you'd have to wait in line to be seated—so best be prepared because it is worth the wait.

Omakase

Operating hours: Open daily, from 11 am to 10 pm

Omakase is Japanese known for its sushi, maki, and nigiri. Their other bestsellers are rice bowls like the Katsudon and Gyudon.

Group & Boiler

Operating hours: Open daily, from 7:30 am to 10 pm

Group & Boiler, or G&B, is where the Molito crowd go to for a cup of coffee. The place can be packed most of the time as its a great place for remote working—plus, it’s pet-friendly too!

Alegria Cantina

Operating hours: Open daily, from 5 pm to 3 am

Alegria Cantina is Latin American-Asia cuisine. They have the most colorful dishes (with the prettiest plating! ) like the Jamon, Aguachile, and their bestselling Squid and Shrimp.

Gardini by Dario

Operating hours: From 12 nn to 3 pm and 5 pm to 11 pm on weekdays, 12 nn to 11 pm on weekends

Gardini is an Italian restaurant that serves authentic Italian dishes. They have dishes with burrata like the Caprese con Mozzarella di Bufala and a wide selection of pasta bowls, like the Spaghetti Al Nero Di Seppia (squid ink pasta), Tagliolini Alla Portogino (salmon, orange, lemon, tagliolini), and a classic Penne Vodka.

Fiery Style Southwestern Flaming Grill

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 10 pm

Fiery Style is a Tex-Mex restaurant, for reference, that’s right by the entrance of Puregold. Grab a table and order their grilled meats and cheesy, overloaded nachos.

Sobra Cafe

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 11 pm

Sobra Cafe, one of the four restaurants owned by actor David Licauco, is a rising brunch spot in the complex. The bestseller here is their Tapa Sóbra which is, to put it simply, a fancier version of tapsilog.

Wooden Horse Steakhouse

Operating hours: 11 am to 2:30 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 11 am to 2:30 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Wooden Horse Steakhouse does give off a distinct “Wild Wild West” look with all the wood and the dimly lit interiors. The restaurant’s patrons order slabs of Certified Angus Beef Steak that’s available in varied cuts like ribeye, sirloin, t-bone, and top blade.

Mendokoro Ramenba

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 10 pm

Mendokoro, a sister company of Yushoken, is also known for its bowls of ramen. What sets Mendokoro apart is that it offers tsukemen (dipping-style ramen) and mazesoba (dried ramen).

Single Origin

Operating hours: Open daily, from 7 am to 12 am

Single Origin is one of the restaurants that open early and close late in Moltio. This is because they serve breakfast and coffee, but it also turns into a place where people go for cocktails at night.

Cello's Doughnuts

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 9 pm

Cello’s Doughnuts is a famous local doughnut shop along Katipunan Avenue that branched out to the south crowd when they opened a small store in Molito. They have one of the best—if not the best—cheesiest, milkiest, softest doughnuts in town.

Ooma and Manam

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 10 pm

Ooma and Manam are located in one store and share the same kitchen in their Molito branch. Ooma is known for its modern takes on Japanese food while Manam is a household name when it comes to no-fail Filipino food.

Paper Moon

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 10 pm

Paper Moon is a cafe known for their mille crepe cakes that come in different flavors. They have permanent flavors on the menu, but this store also launches new, limited-edition flavors from time to time.

Terry's Deli

Operating hours: Open daily, from 10 am to 10 pm

Another deli you can find within the Molito complex is Terry’s. On one side of the store, you can shop for imported food items, while on the other, you can dine in and order their special charcuteries.

Cangrejos Locos

Operating hours: 11 am to 11 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 11 am to 2 am on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Cangrejos, by Chef Robby Goco, is a casual Spanish restaurant that serves good crab—hence its name which translates to "crazy crabs." They also have good paella and a fork-tender Rabo de Toro.

Starbucks

Operating hours: 7 am to 11 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 6 am to 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays; 7 am to 12 am on Sundays

Even if Alabang Town Center (the mall across Molito) has two Starbucks stores, the Starbucks in Molito is still a popular branch because it’s a bigger branch that serves the Starbucks classics.

The Coffee Academics

Operating hours: Open daily, from 7 am to 12 am

The Coffee Academics is an international award-winning coffee shop from Hong Kong. They serve classic coffee, but also signature drinks like their naturally sweetened lattes: Agave, Okinawa, Gula Jawa, and Manuka.

Pancake House

Operating hours: Open daily, from 7 am to 10 pm

Since the closure of the Pancake House inside Alabang Town Center, the Molito branch is where the Alabang crowd go to for their Pancake House fix. This restaurant is known for its Pan-Fried Chicken, Spaghetti, and Tacos.

There are smaller food kiosks inside Molito Lifestyle Center but offer no seats and tables. These are Patiserrie Le Choux by Chef Ely (near Ooma) that have petit cakes, Bran (near Omakase) for Transylvaniann pastries, and Baker J (beside Omakase) which has coffee and pastries. Even if they don't have tables and chairs, the great thing about Molito is it puts importance on having open space and fresh air. There are many tables and chairs scatted within the complex you can occupy.

For cheaper eats, Molito Lifestyle Center also has Coco Milk Tea for milk tea cravings, Puregold's food court, fast food chains like Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Panda Express, and convenience stores like Funhan Mart and 7-Eleven.

Soon to open in Molito Lifestyle Center:

There are a few signages of soon-to-open restaurants within the complex. There’s Poblacion’s famous Crosta Pizzeria and Shanghai Saloon for modern Chinese cuisine.

