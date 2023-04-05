Trust Us, U-Be Loving the Frozen Dessert From This New Shop in Boracay

(SPOT.ph) It's getting hot in here, if only because we've finally reached the summer months. And with the advent of summer comes beach season; raise your hands if you've already made plans of flying out to sunny Boracay. Nothing beats digging into an ice-cold treat on a hot day, and here's one new spot to hit up when on the island: Ube Mama, brought our way by the folks behind Coco Mama!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: The Ube Desserts Worth Getting Delivered Right Now

There's a new dessert shop to try in Boracay:

Located at D’Mall Palangke in Boracay's Station 2, Ube Mama shines the spotlight on purple yam sourced from Aeta farmers who live in Pampanga and Zambales—thus helping support their livelihood.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Their flagship dessert is the Ube Mama (P280), a dreamy sundae of sorts with ube in multiple forms. It begins with their dairy-free ube ice cream that's lush and creamy thanks to coconut milk; they then layer on a vegan ube pudding, salted coconut cream for savory contrast, palitaw for chewiness, and cornflakes for crunch. The result? A perfectly purple, multitextured treat that happens to be vegan, and is all about the beloved local tuber. We don't know about you, but we know how we'll be cooling off this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ube Mama is at D’Mall Palangke, Station 2, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan. For more information, check out Ube Mama's Facebook page.

UPDATE (April 5, 6:09 p.m.): The headline has been updated to clarify that this is not an ice-blended dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.