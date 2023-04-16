Eat + Drink What's New

Surprise: This OG Steakhouse Brings Their A-Game to the Pintxos World, With Cool Cocktails to Boot

by Bea Faicol
A day ago
Melo's Steakhouse Westgate Alabang
PHOTO BY Bea Faicol

(SPOT.ph)The South has always had this image of being laidback—and to be fair, there is truth in it. With the Alabang crowd, clubbing and bar-hopping aren't part of anyone's vocabulary, but what they are fluent in is the art of lazed happy hour. Ask anyone from the 1780 area, and they will recommend their go-to restaurant,café, or bar

Melo's Steakhouse restaurant
PHOTO BY BEA FAICOL
Melo's Steakhouse interiors
PHOTO BY BEA FAICOL

When it comes to happy hour, a place that no one would likely mention is Melo's Steakhouse. That's about to change as the Alabang institution, that's always been known for its slabs of steaks, is now the newest place for amazing shrimp pintxos and refreshing cocktails in the south.

Also read:
Here's Your Guide to Restaurants and Cafés in Molito, Alabang
Alabang’s Beloved Parmigiano Restaurant Serves Up New Eats at Their New Location

Melo's Steakhouse in Westgate, Alabang is the new place for happy hours in the south:

What's surprising for a steakhouse is that their happy hour menu consists of outstanding shrimp bar chow—both old and new to the Melo's Steakhouse menu in Alabang.

There's the loved classic Gambas al Ajillo (P400), a three-ingredient dish of succulent sweet shrimps, fried garlic bits, and olive oil, with the added component of crusty bread that's used to soak the oil. What stands out in this dish is the tinge of brightness to the oil, almost lemony, that does this balancing act together with the pungent garlic bits.

While the bread does its job, we wouldn't blame anyone if this popular tapas was ordered with a separate serving of rice. Just imagine spooning over that garlicky oil over the rice—yup, bliss.

Melo's Steakhouse
PHOTO BY BEA FAICOL

The other shrimp item off the happy hour menu is the Shrimp Chorizo Especial(P160). This pintxo is an entirely new Melo's Steakhouse item that uses the same A+ quality shrimp as the gambas, but lying on a mound of crumbled chorizo, spices, and melted cheese.

Melo's Steakhouse shrimp chorizo especial pintxos
This is the kind of pintxo that goes with white wine. 
PHOTO BY BEA FAICOL
The other pintxos off the Melo's Steakhouse menu that we highly recommend are the Anchovy & Manchego (P160) and the Foie & Steak (P350). The former may look simple—as always, never judge a book by its cover—but those who have a taste for the sharpness of anchovy and the sweetness of pimiento will definitely want to order secondswhile the Foie & Steak is simply a no-brainer for those who are already fans of the restaurant's steak.

Melo's Steakhouse anchovy manchego pintxos
This has a lemony mayonnaise that works with the sharp briny anchovy. 
PHOTO BY BEA FAICOL
Melo's Steakhouse foie steak pintxos
Steak and foie gras—who can say no to this combination? 
PHOTO BY BEA FAICOL

What's "happy hour" without the alcohol, right? Melo's Steakhouse is launching the new menu with a buy-one-take-one cocktail promo that's available daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All priced at P350 per glass, take your pick from these classic cocktails: Gin & Tonic, Negroni, Sangria, Classic Martini, Tequila Sunrise, Espresso Martini, Paloma, Manhattan, Highball, Lemondrop, or an Old Fashioned. 

Melo's Steakhouse happy hour promo
Their in-house sangria is more on the sweeter side than it is tangy. 
PHOTO BY BEA FAICOL

Melo's Steakhouse's Westgate branch is the only branch that serves the new happy-hour specials and cocktail promo. It's the weekend; you know what to do.

Melo's Steakhouse's Westgate branch is at Westgate Center, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.  For more information, check out Melo's Steakhouse Westgate Alabang's Facebook page.

