You Can Try Antipolo's Burrow Café's Bestsellers for Under P1,000

(SPOT.ph) When the pandemic restrictions started to loosen little by little and people started going out more, Burrow Café at Antipolo Beehouse became one of the places people went to if they were in Rizal. Everyone's likely been to this semi-hidden underground café in Antipolo, but there's one more reason why a revisit to Burrow Café should be on your to-do list.

The Rizal institution is celebrating its fifth birthday with new a Birthday Celebration Tasting Menu that includes all their bestselling dishes. The tasting menu is available until the end of May.

Check out Burrow Café's special Birthday Celebration Tasting Menu:

Burrow Café celebrates all its milestones from opening five years ago in this cozy space. For the Birthday Celebration Tasting Menu, the dishes that are included in the menu are the meals and desserts that have captivated their customers from day one, and to this day.

The tasting menu includes tasting portions (smaller portions) of lechon atop a bed of crisp gising-gising; tender beef brisket with a thick adlai risotto with corn and green beans; pan-seared salmon lying on a bed of greens and grains, plus a crab fat emulsion; and a portion of squid ink pancit.

Burrow Café's Birthday Celebration Tasting Menu includes a cake sampler too. This includes slices of existing cakes on the menu namely the Kalabasa Cake, Nutella Cheesecake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Cake, and Crunchy Suman ala Mode. Included in what you're paying for are a pitcher of their house iced tea, the Burrow Home-brew Iced Tea, and a token of thanks from the restaurant.

This special tasting menu costs P950 net per person, for a minimum of two persons. Hurry, as it's only available until May 31! To place a reservation, you can contact Burrow Café at 0917- 6229795.

Burrow Café is at Beverly Hills Dr, Taytay, Rizal. For more information, check out Burrow Café at Antipolo Beehouse's Facebook page.

