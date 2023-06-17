Eat + Drink What's New

This Small Shop Makes the Most Gorgeous Flower-Shaped Thai Desserts

Talk about a stunning treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

19 hours ago

PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

(SPOT.ph) Not all sweet endings are equal; whereas Western desserts tend to be heavy and decadent, its Asian cousins tend to err more on the side of being light and not too sweet. Doesn't hurt that a number of Asian desserts also tend to look bedazzling as heck—like Thailand's khanom chan, a chewy, jellylike treat traditionally made with tapioca and/or rice flours and coconut milk. Even if you can't fly to the country, you can try khanom chan right from our shores—an especially ravishing version of it, too, thanks to local purveyor Khun Lek.


Probably some of the most stunning desserts we've seen ever. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

 
PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

Hit up this online seller for this traditional Thai dessert:

Khun Lek is owned by actress and model Rachel Lobangco, who learned the art of Thai cooking at Blue Elephant Cooking School & Restaurant in Bangkok and also owns EP Farm Tagaytay. As mentioned, the shop specializes in Khanom Chan (P299/six pieces), described as Thai coconut-pandan layered glass jelly—and while most traditional versions of the dessert are simply layered, Khun Lek's take is especially eyecatching as it resembles colorful flowers in bloom.


How's this for a blooming dessert spread? 
PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

These are sold in trays of six. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

We can't help but be in awe at the craftsmanship and attention to detail put into each piece. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

 
PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

 
PHOTO BY Instagram/khunlek.ph

We love a sweet treat that appeals in the visual as much as the taste front—and if you're drooling like we are, give Khun Lek a follow on social media. The sells the Thai dessert in batches, with limited slots in each; these are typically announced on their Instagram page. You can send your payments via GCash; from there, deliveries are made from their spot in Quezon City.

For orders and more information, check out Khun Lek's Instagram page.


