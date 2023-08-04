This Cozy Cavite Café with Bagnet Aglio Olio, Freshly Baked Breads + More Is Worth the Drive

Café Agapita

(SPOT.ph) When we think of places to visit in Cavite, Tagaytay is always at the top of the list. But did you know that there's a must-visit cafe some 25 minutes away from Tagaytay that deserves a spot on your Instagram and TikTok feed? We're talking about Café Agapita, of course. Located at the heart of Silang, Cavite, this cozy spot serves you comforting eats and sips that might remind you of your beloved grandma's home-cooked meals delivered resto-style.

The cozy, family-owned cafe located just 12 minutes away from CALAX's Silang East Interchange (which will be shortened to just seven minutes from the soon-to-open Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange) is a love letter to the owners' late grandma, Lola Pitang, whose warmth and love inspired the resto that champions the best of Silang ingredients—from pineapples to coffee beans and everything else in between.

Here's what to try at Cafe Agapita in Silang, Cavite:

Make no mistake: the rustic building, which may look like a random house except for the sign out front, is a restaurant owned by the Silang-born Barandas who live near Café Agapita. The unassuming café will lure you in with the scent of freshly brewed coffee and bread, with towering trees giving you shade from harsh sunlight even at midday. Inside, you'll be greeted by no less than the owners: Lola Pitang's son Ahmot and granddaughter Trish who want their customers to feel at home away from home.

You can opt for a table inside with aesthetic interiors and the sound of the bustling kitchen in the first floor, or head to the second floor to get the feel of enjoying home-cooked meals in your dining room. You can also go al fresco with fresh, away-from-polluted-Manila air either at the porch, where you'll see photos of Lola Pitang; or at its pavilions which also double as an events venue to mark important milestones.

While you wait for your food, ready your cameras and find a green spot as a background for your next profile pic. If you opt to visit at night, you're in for a visual treat: the cafe turns into an illuminated wonderland that's perfect for your next photoshoot session. Overall, you're guaranteed to find that much-needed relaxation and good sips and eats best shared with family, friends, and pets (yes, it's pet-friendly!)

Take a closer look at Cafe Agapita's menu:

Upon inspecting Cafe Agapita's menu, our eyes were immediately drawn to its unique pasta offering: Bagnet Aglio Olio (P340). It did not disappoint: the basic combination of spaghetti, garlic, olive oil and chili flakes goes extra heart-stopping with bagnet bits and another hearty piece of the fried pork on the side. Let the runny egg yolk ooze out and dip your buttered toast into it for an even more filling meal.

Did we mention that Cafe Agapita makes its own bread? Trish Baranda's cousin Chef Gian bakes all the breads in-house, and one of the best ways to try it is by ordering the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (P300). The huge sandwich may look like it's too much for just one person, but take a bite of the soft, melt-in-your-mouth brioche sandwich with homemade fries on the side and you'll be surprised it's gone before you even get to share it. You also don't want to miss the fluffy Agapita Bun (P75) filled with Lola Pitang's special menudo that's famous in Silang.

If you're a coffee lover, you'll want to check out their range of caffeinated beverages. Their Iced Caramel Macchiato (P180) is guaranteed to keep you sipping with its sweet vanilla and caramel notes while keeping you awake for hours thanks to its strong espresso. The café also offers a Matcha Espresso Fusion (P180) which you can order iced or hot. And if you can't get enough of their coffee, you can order their CaAga Blend for home brewing. That's a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans roasted until medium dark for that deep, rich aroma and flavor bound to bring you back to this part of Cavite once you ran out of supply.

Looking for non-coffee drinks? Try their Sweet Teas (P180) which come in three flavors: Lemon, Strawberry—a personal fave of the author—and Passionfruit. They also have frappes, a Matcha Latte (P175), and a Chai Latte (P150) for those craving milk-based drinks.

Don't make the mistake of leaving Café Agapita without a bite of their scrumptious cakes. Silang produces sweet pineapples, which the Barandas turned into a must-try Pineapple Shortcake (P155). If you believe that carrot has no place in cakes (like this author, surprisingly), their Carrot Cake (P160) with its cream cheese frosting is a must-try as it's enough to convert us to the carrot-can-be-in-a-dessert side. Cheesecake fans ought to go out of their comfort zone and try their creamy Ube Macapuno (P150) and Banoffee (P150) flavored versions for a change, but in case you're a sucker for classic cheesecake faves, you can always pick their Blueberry (P150) and Oreo (P150) cheesecakes.

And just like any lola who would want their grandkids to bring their goodies home, Cafe Agapita's also got great snacks and other nibbles recommended for takeout. Our pick: Their Raisin Bread (P200) and Cheesy Toasty (P230)—perfect as fuel while you're on the road, or for your office baon the following day.

Café Agapita has parking space for 60 cars and at least 50 bikes, perfect for large groups. Pro tip: reserve a table ahead of your visit by sending them a DM through their Facebook or Instagram account, or by calling 0917-258-6600.

