It’s Confirmed: Korea’s Famous Paris Baguette Is Coming to Manila

(SPOT.ph) Imagine you're in Seoul, and it's time for breakfast. You rush to the nearest Paris Baguette for an iced Americano and a red bean bread. Sounds good? Well, SPOT.ph has exciting news: no need to imagine because the famous bakery-café from South Korea is coming to Manila. No more pasabuys or pasalubong requests needed—get 'em freshly baked here without leaving the country!

Here's the deal on the soon-to-open Paris Baguette in Manila:

The French-inspired South Korean boulangerie you've probably seen in various K-dramas is opening its first-ever branch in the Philippines this 2023. It's definitely something you can look forward to if you miss the streets of Seoul but can't fly out to the Land of the Morning Calm just yet. The location has yet to be announced—we'll keep you posted on that one.

After Paris Baguette's successful launch in Malaysia in January 2023, Malaysia's Berjaya Food and Middle Trade Inc., and Paris Baguette Singapore decided to take it to another Southeast Asian neighbor, the Philippines, where the Korean wave or Hallyu is alive and kicking. In fact, they officially sealed the partnership for an official Philippine franchise just this Thursday, August 10!

Why is Paris Baguette so well-loved, you ask? Just one of the items they're known for in Korea is their world-famous Silky Roll Cake—dubbed the best-selling roll cake by none other than Guinness World Records. It may look simple but there's a reason why it took home a world record: this pillowy sponge cake roll has just the right amount of buttercream and raisins that melts in your mouth without you feeling guilty finishing a slice (or two!).

Paris Baguette is also famous for its to-go sandwiches, coffee drinks including their Americano of course, and pastries like the Sweet Rice Donut and Whole Red Bean bread melding French and Asian influences.

Here are just some of the goods we hope to see more of before this year ends:

The origin of South Korea's number one bakery-café chain goes way back to 1945, as a small shop named Sangmidang. Decades later, its belief of not leaving a single piece of bread unchecked is still alive in European-style Paris Baguette, which is now an international bakery and cafe chain that's hooked the taste buds of those in the U.S., France, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and China.

