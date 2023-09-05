Need Pasalubong? Colette's Has a Smaller Buko Pie That's Only P50

(SPOT.ph) As much as we believe size doesn't matter in some aspects of life, this philosophy rarely applies to food. Bigger isn't always better.

If for some reason you're intimidated by a regular-sized buko pie because you can't commit to finishing the entire pastry, do know that there exists a solution. The answer to your commitment issues—the one concerning size and proportion—is Colette's Buko Pie at Pasalubong's new buko pie size. The well-known buko pie brand now has what they call the Mini Colette's Buko Pie.

Check out the new Mini Colette's Buko Pie:

In a Facebook post by Colette's Buko Pie at Pasalubong, the pasalubong shop announced that they launched the new Colette's Mini Buko Pie to ring in the 'Ber months. This new smaller size makes it a lot easier to carry the pie with one hand—plus, it's lighter on the wallet as it's P50 per mini buko pie.

In the same Facebook post, it mentions that the Mini Colette's Buko Pie is only available at their branches in San Pablo, Laguna and Taytay, Rizal at the moment. This mini pie will be available at the Colette's pasalubong stores in Calamba and Tagaytay soon.

For more information, follow Colette’s Buko Pie at Pasalubong's Facebook page.

