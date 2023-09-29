Nood Lovers, Slurp on a Limited-Edition Jiro-Style Bowl at This Ramen Nagi Branch

(SPOT.ph) Rainy days are here again. And what food goes well with the cuddle season? A hot bowl of ramen, of course! When it comes to reliable noods, Ramen Nagi is the place to go. For their 10th anniversary, customers are in for a massive treat: different Limited King Ramens featured every month until the end of 2023, starting with the Jiro-style ramen by Japan's Ramen No. 11 available on an exclusive two-day run this September 29 and 30 at its BGC branch.

Check out this Ramen Nagi x Ramen No. 11 collaboration

Chef Kimura's Ramen No. 11, one of the new favorites in Japan's growing ramen scene for high-quality eats, is on our shores for this collab. With this partnership behind the first Limited King Ramen, Ramen Nagi's red dish becomes a towering bowl of jiro-style ramen that comes with a fresh egg for just P680 per bowl.

Only 400 bowls—or 200 bowls a day—will be served during the two-day kickoff of Ramen Nagi's 10th anniversary celebration at its One Bonifacio High Street, BGC branch on September 29 and 30. If that's not hyped up enough, Chef Kimura himself will be at the kitchen preparing it for the lucky guests.

The jiro-style ramen has gained a cult following—namely Jirorians—for its huge servings, so much so that one food writer called it the Chicago deep-dish pizza of ramen. This (literally) over-the-top style of ramen can be gut-busting for those who have tried it.

So what's inside this Limited King jiro ramen? Sturdy wheat noodles (300g!) rest on a mild yet rich, slow-cooked soup base topped with heaps of cabbage and bean sprouts, quail egg, garlic, buta or roasted pork, and of course, the iconic "naruto" or narutomaki fish cake topping.

More Ramen Nagi Limited King Ramens to come

Excited for this jiro-style ramen? Head over to Ramen Nagi's BGC branch this Friday and Saturday so you can try it ASAP. But if you can't make it, don't worry—it will be available nationwide starting October 6 to November 10.

And since this is Series 1, more Limited King Ramens are heading your way until the end of 2023, so stay tuned for more.

Visit Ramen Nagi PH's Facebook page for more information.