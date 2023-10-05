You Can't Go Wong at This Hip Chinese Restaurant

Wong Place

Verve Two, 7th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City

Contact: 0917-512-3304

Instagram: instagram.com/wong.place

Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday to Sunday

(SPOT.ph) Typically when one thinks of a Chinese restaurant, you're either welcomed by the visual of your traditional round tables with a giant lazy Susan, or a cramped dine-and-dash type of spot that leaves no room for casual socializing. Seldom do you also find a Chinese establishment that transforms depending on the time of day, a concept primarily found in restaurants that mainly offer Western fare. A new contender to the plethora of Chinese haunts out in the Metro, Wong Place in BGC perfectly marries modern Chinese eats with the city's constant need to evolve from day to night.

Here's what you need to know about Wong Place in BGC:

You might think, "Why go to BGC for Chinese cuisine when I can just head to Banawe or Binondo?" Sure, there's no beating the OGs when it comes to traditional Chinese fare—but what sets Wong Place apart is how it manages to change itself from casual dining by day to a more modern and eccentric post-work haunt at night.

The restaurant has a selection of dishes with the Chinese flavors you love, while maintaining a comfortable atmosphere. Regardless if it's a late lunch or a long night ahead, we say start off with their Salted Egg Taro Chips (P250) which has a consistency and taste similar to fried wonton wrap. Not to overwhelm your palate, but more to keep you looking forward to what comes next, the chips make for great appetizers or finger food for when the dranks start coming.

If you love the classics but are still open-minded enough to try them with a twist, Wong Place offers the Calamansi Chicken (P400), which is their take on the traditional orange chicken recipe commonly found in other establishments. It might feel surprising to you at first—after all, calamansi is typically incorporated into your dim sum dipping sauce instead of your chicken—but a few more nibbles and you'll see why this is a hit. The chicken is tender and has a slightly tangy taste at first bite but is followed immediately by a sweet caramel-ish flavor.

Another option you can pick is the Salt & Pepper Spareribs (P400). This dish is a crowd favorite that may bring back memories of your childhood in Binondo or Banawe—just as it did for us. The meat is lightly seasoned and not overly salty, making it a perfect snack to pair with drinks. It's served with a vinegar dipping sauce that enhances its peppery flavor, tempting you to keep reaching for more pieces.

Living in the Philippines means that no Chinese feast is complete without rice. The Wong Chow Fried Rice (P320), which serves two to three people, is their take on the classic Yang Chow fried rice and goes with everything you've ordered given how light it tastes. Think of it as the glue that holds everything together.

Of course, being located in BGC means drinks are a must. Whether it be day or night, you'll be bound to use the excuse "It's five o'clock somewhere" the moment you step foot inside Wong Place.

A self-taught mixologist, owner Grant Teng's concoctions, are what truly make Wong Place the right place to be. Adventurous folks ought to give Sick Leave (P380)—a whisky-based cocktail—a try. The drink incorporates lemon and peppermint for a refreshing feel while Pei Pa Koa (a Chinese herbal cough medicine) gives it a sweet but spicy taste—a common flavor profile typically found in any Chinese herbal brew.

Those who prefer something stiffer need to give Dandan Old Fashioned (P420) their attention. The drink uses sesame bourbon and adds five-spice bitters and Szechuan peppers into the concoction turning it into a strong and spicy mix with a hint of bitterness, similar to what you'd expect from a Boulevadier, a.k.a. the bourbon negroni.

Wong Place brings a distinct flavor to the Chinese restaurant scene in Manila. Its tall and wide windows showcase the various moods of BGC, and its promise of dim sum and drinks will have you dropping by day, night, and all times in between. It's all kinds of right in our book.

