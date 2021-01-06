Eat + Drink What's New

This Milk-Tea Spot in Quezon City Is Pretty in Pink

It's a pink explosion!

by Patricia Baes
17 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY Instagram/sakurahanamiph ILLUSTRATION Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Springtime in Japan is practically synonymous with cherry-blossom season—that is, the time of the year when their many sakura (cherry blossom) trees bloom and unveil their pretty pink petals. While the current pandemic has made traveling abroad an impractical option for many of us right now, we found the next best thing: Sakura Hanami is a milk-tea spot and café that pays tribute to cherry blossoms with its gorgeous interiors!

Check out Sakura Hanami's gorgeous space!
PHOTO BY Instagram/sakurahanamiph
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sakura Hanami has a pretty pink vibe with cozy couches, elegant tables, plush pillows, and an ultra-Instagrammable flower wall. It's like being transported to a lush and pink paradise—be sure to have your smartphone cameras ready! The café—whose name means "cherry blossom-viewing" in Japanese, and which first opened in 2019—has branches in Maginhawa street, Quezon City; Malate and Sampaloc in Manila; and Bocaue, Bulacan.

They've got pink everything!
PHOTO BY Instagram/sakurahanamiph
CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
You'll want to take pictures of every corner.
PHOTO BY Instagram/sakurahanamiph
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The drinks are no mere afterthought, either. If you love your tea on the strong side, you'll want to try their Sakura Signature Bubble Tea (starts at P99/regular); if it's chewy, QQ brown-sugar pearls you seek, go for the Lava Pearl Latte (starts at P99/regular). Some of their drinks are even infused with floral elements, like the rose-flavored Pink Rose Milk Tea (starts at P105/regular) and Cherry Blossom Fizz Tea (starts at P105/regular) with edible flowers. For true tea enthusiasts, they've got hot-tea options like the Traditional Cherry Blossom Tea (P195), the Blooming Paradise Flower Tea (P195), and the Peach Roselle Tea (P175).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Come for the interiors, stay for the one-of-a-kind drinks.
PHOTO BY Instagram/sakurahanamiph
The Pink Rose Milk Tea has a wonderful floral profile. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/sakurahanamiph
Don't miss their hot tea drinks served by the pot!
PHOTO BY Instagram/sakurahanamiph
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sakura Hanami has branches at 168 Maginhawa Street, Diliman, Quezon City and 1021 P. Ocampo Street corner Arellano Street, Malate, Manila City. See a list of Sakura Hanami branches. For more information, check out Sakura Hanami's Facebook page.

You'll Also Want to Read These

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Tell us your #feels!

0
Total votes
View more stories tagged
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Sakura Hanami Cafe Quezon City Manila Heading Out Milk Tea Adventurer Tpc-000001 Tea
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories