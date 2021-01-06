This Milk-Tea Spot in Quezon City Is Pretty in Pink

(SPOT.ph) Springtime in Japan is practically synonymous with cherry-blossom season—that is, the time of the year when their many sakura (cherry blossom) trees bloom and unveil their pretty pink petals. While the current pandemic has made traveling abroad an impractical option for many of us right now, we found the next best thing: Sakura Hanami is a milk-tea spot and café that pays tribute to cherry blossoms with its gorgeous interiors!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sakura Hanami has a pretty pink vibe with cozy couches, elegant tables, plush pillows, and an ultra-Instagrammable flower wall. It's like being transported to a lush and pink paradise—be sure to have your smartphone cameras ready! The café—whose name means "cherry blossom-viewing" in Japanese, and which first opened in 2019—has branches in Maginhawa street, Quezon City; Malate and Sampaloc in Manila; and Bocaue, Bulacan.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The drinks are no mere afterthought, either. If you love your tea on the strong side, you'll want to try their Sakura Signature Bubble Tea (starts at P99/regular); if it's chewy, QQ brown-sugar pearls you seek, go for the Lava Pearl Latte (starts at P99/regular). Some of their drinks are even infused with floral elements, like the rose-flavored Pink Rose Milk Tea (starts at P105/regular) and Cherry Blossom Fizz Tea (starts at P105/regular) with edible flowers. For true tea enthusiasts, they've got hot-tea options like the Traditional Cherry Blossom Tea (P195), the Blooming Paradise Flower Tea (P195), and the Peach Roselle Tea (P175).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sakura Hanami has branches at 168 Maginhawa Street, Diliman, Quezon City and 1021 P. Ocampo Street corner Arellano Street, Malate, Manila City. See a list of Sakura Hanami branches. For more information, check out Sakura Hanami's Facebook page.

You'll Also Want to Read These

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.