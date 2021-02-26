This Outdoor Glass House Café in Makati Is a Laid-Back Oasis

Papakape

5641 Ampere Street, Palanan, Makati City

Open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(SPOT.ph) When you're looking to take a break from your busy life, you can always turn to hanging out with a soothing cup of joe from your humble neighborfood café. If you happen to be around Palanan, Makati, here's where you should drop by: Papakape is a small outdoor coffee shop with one-of-a-kind brews that'll show you just how versatile coffee can be!

As you enter Papakape's premises, you'll see a small glass house, which serves as their coffee bar and counter. Across it is an outdoor dine-in area with rustic-looking chairs and tables surrounded by greenery. Perhaps integral to Papakape's charm is its homey feel and compact space, which make for a more laid-back and cozy experience; the café serves as a tranquil respite for Makati residents and other visitors in need of fresh air.

The café is located right in front of the home and laundromat of owners Manu Reyes and Rex Reyes, and is essentially their garage converted into a small café. "I hope people appreciate us letting them into our home," they share in an exchange with SPOT.ph. Beyond the ambience, it sure doesn't hurt that they serve great drinks, too.

Sure, Papakape's got your basic coffeehouse fare—including the Espresso (P50), Cappuccino (P70/hot, P90/iced), and Mocha (P80/hot, P110/iced)—but it's the drinks in their Signature line that truly shine. These beverages highlight the pairing of coffee, tea, or chocolate with good ol' ginger, whose warm, zingy profile breathes a whole new life into their respective flavors.

The coffee-ginger combo gets a nutty twist in the Kape Gingerccino (P90), which has ginger-infused coffee, a coco froth, and cinnamon, while our very own panutsa or peanut brittle makes for a distinct, earthy sweetness in the Iced Cocolatte (P120) with ginger-infused coffee, coco milk, and panutsa toffee. For a drink that'll remind you of Christmas, try the the Choco Mochaluya (P90), which has their homemade chocolate milk plus ginger-infused coffee.

If you're more for tea and are looking for a drink to soothe the senses, go for the Blue Ginger Salabat (P70)—a hot drink of ginger tea with blue pea flowers, citrus (calamansi juice, in our case, which is freshly squeezed right in front of you), and honey that goes from blue to purple when mixed together. For a fruitier drink that'll wake you up, try the Fruity Iced Salabat (P120) with passion fruit, apple, orange, and pineapple in oolong-ginger tea, plus chia seeds for a distinctive texture.

Papakape is at 5641 Ampere Street, Palanan, Makati City. For more information, check out Papakape's Facebook page.

