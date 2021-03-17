Here's the Tea: Army Navy's LiberTea Now Comes in a Bigger Jar

If you can't get enough of Army Navy's LiberTea, you'll be glad to know that they've recently added a bigger-sized option to their menu. Apart from the usual 500ml LiberTea, you can now get your hands on a 940ml-jar of cold brewed tea goodness.

Yup, it still comes in a reusable mason jar, and you can order the drink for dine in, take out, delivery, and through GrabFood and FoodPanda. Each jar is P190—good enough for sharing or as a refreshing treat to last you all day.

The 940ml jar was initially only available for their line of flavored milk teas, which first dropped in September 2020. If you're not feeling like getting something creamy, you can opt for this supersized jar of the classic flavor that first made the LiberTea line popular.

