10 Comfort-Food Spots in Cebu You Can Hit Up for Deliveries

(SPOT.ph) Good food has always been a source of comfort, and food delivery one of our coping mechanisms. Now that the Internet connection is serviceable in certain parts of the metro post-Odette, we’re revisiting it as a means to self-soothe while telling ourselves we’re helping the local F&B industry. We’re talking everything from fried chicken to dim sum to pasta. Just note that delivery availability will depend on your location and prices may differ on each platform!

Treat yourself to ultimate comfort food in Cebu via these eats:

Dimsum Break

Steamed Fried Rice (P79) needs no introduction (but in case it does, here’s the scoop on the best ones) so it’s only natural that Dimsum Break tops our list. Get the savory rice topping with Spring Rolls (P74), Sweet and Sour Pork (P73), and Shaumai (P75) for the complete Cebuano dim sum experience.

Available on Let’s Eat Bai, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Pinche

Pinche’s Birria (starts at P245 for two pieces) might be their headliner, but the Korean Bulgogi (starts at P210 for two pieces) and Cajun Shrimp (starts at P225 for two pieces) deserve some recognition, too. The fusion taco plays to Cebuanos’ love for sweet meats, while the latter has more familiar taco flavors with succulent shrimps. And if you need a nightcap, Piche has bottled cocktails, too.

Available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Don John’s

Don John’s might have not been around for too long, but it’s already synonymous with fried chicken burgers here in Cebu. Each sandwich uses cuts of chicken-thigh fillets, so they’re juicy and filling. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (P199) comes with blue cheese dressing and coleslaw, and we think it’s the superior choice.

Available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Orange Brutus

When it comes to comfort food, few things hit the spot like fast food. Although the Sizzling Burger Steak (P155) and Sizzling Chicken (P140) are fan favorites—and with good reason—we’re here to tell you that you’ve been sleeping on the Spicy Chori Burger with Egg & Cheese (P103). It’s sweet, garlicky, and spicy, just like Cebu chorizo. You can even add cheese and egg to make it a complete breakfast sandwich—or you can have it plain, just the patty and the buns, and pretend you’re in Boracay.

Available on Let’s Eat Bai, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

My Joy

Another local fast food fave is My Joy. The Beef Taco (P72) is undoubtedly a star. It’s saucy ground beef on a crispy fried taco shell with shredded cabbage, cheese, and a secret sweet-spicy sauce. If you want something meatier, get the Pork Belly (P95) and cap the meal with Mango Pandan drink (P89).

Available on Foodpanda.

Humba Heaven

Stewed meats hit differently when you ladle the sauce over steaming hot rice. Humba (starts at P180 for half a kilogram) from Humba Heaven is one of those homey comforts. And like adobo, it can only get better with time—and there are no bananas. Unlike adobo however, it’s mildly sweet and lip-smackingly sumptuous. But you can always scoop out the congealed fat if you want a healthier way to enjoy it.

Available on Foodpanda.

Abuhan

Hot bone broth like Pochero (P330 for a solo serving, P780 for a large serving) is so nourishing and it actually does warm the soul, especially on a cold January night. For our friends who aren’t from Cebu, no, this pochero doesn’t have ham or bananas in it. It’s beef shank soup with bamboo shoots and a few greens. While we used to have this after a night of partying, we now enjoy it from the safety of our homes.

Available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Persian Kitchen

You’re spoilt for choice at Persian Kitchen. The kebab section alone can get overwhelming for a first-timer. But you can hardly go wrong with the classics—Beef Koobideh (P260) and Saffron Chicken Koobideh (P245). All meals come with grilled tomatoes and yellow rice. There’s also lighter fare like Hummus (P200) and Samosas (P150) for those who are looking for plant-based dishes.

Available on Let’s Eat Bai, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Everything Yummy

Everything Yummy has, well, everything yummy. The most popular menu item however is the Ribs (meals start at P285). They’re moist and tender, and they have just the right amount of sweetness. The smokey flavor isn’t too strong either, so it’s not intimidating for picky eaters. Each order pairs the ribs with a grown-up version of the nostalgic barbecue sauce we typically associate with chicken nuggets.

Available on Foodpanda.

Tavolata

Tavolata might be pricey, but say it’s worth it. The pizza (starts at P500+) is perfectly crusty with that artisanal feel to it, and the Chicken Liver Bruschetta (P425) has made many a convert—even after devoting their entire lives to avoiding liver—after only one bite. They have fresh pastas, too. But the Lasagna Bolognese (P845) is the one that always hits the spot. Bonus points for being easy to reheat at home.

Available on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

