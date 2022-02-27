Uh-Huh, McDonald's Ebi and K-Chicken Burgers Are Making a Comeback

(SPOT.ph) Though you probably have your go-to orders from fast-food giant McDonald's regular menu, it's always well worth looking forward to the seasonal eats they put out. Over the years there have definitely been standouds—including the Ebi Burger from their 2019 Flavors of Japan line, and the K-Chicken Burger from their 2020 Taste of Korea line. With the distinct umami flair Filipinos know and love plus the comfort-inducing character that Western fast food is known for, these East Asian-style burgers became a real hit—and chances are you've been missing it. Well, we've got good news: These burgers are making a comeback as part of McDonald's Flavors of Asia line that's coming out soon this week!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: 10 Places to Call for Fried Chicken Delivery

These Japanese and Korean-style burgers are coming back to McDonald's very soon:

In case you didn't get to try them in the years they were released, here's a quick rundown. The Ebi Burger gives you seafood-y goodness and crunch with its tempura-coated shrimp patty, plus accompaniments of a tangy-creamy Thousand Island sauce and lettuce. (It's a Lent-friendly choice, too.) If you're more for #TeamPoultry, go for the K-Chicken Burger—a feisty, fiery sandwich with a crispy chicken fillet, cheddar cheese, kimchi, and a gochujang-laced dressing. Prices start at P175 for a small meal with fries and a drink.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

To really take your meal to even spunkier heights, don't hesitate to go for sides—as part of the same line, McDonald's has come out with East Asian-themed sides perfect for accompanying the burgers, or even just for noshing on their own. There's the Shake Shake Fries, for one, which will be available in two fun flavors: the earthy Nori with roasted seaweed, and the sweet-salty Honey Butter. End your meal on a sweet and creamy note with the Strawberry Banana Sundae, a.k.a. McDonald's soft-serve drizzled with a strawberry-banana syrup; or the Matcha Sundae for some gratifying green-tea action.

Excited yet? These eats and sips will be available for dine-In, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery starting March 2! But you can also get to try the K-Chicken Burger, Ebi Burger, Strawberry Banana Sundae, and Matcha Sundae on March 1—one day before their official release date—via the McDonald's app.

McDonald’s is an American fast-food chain that began in California in 1940, but made their way to our shores in 1992. Since then, they’ve been a go-to for burgers, fries, fried chicken, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

McDonald's has branches at 168 D. Tuazon corner N.S Amoranto Street, Santa Mesa Heights, Banawe, Quezon City and Valero corner H.V. Dela Costa Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City. See a list of McDonald's branches. For delivery orders, download the McDonald's app for Android or iOS; visit McDonald's delivery website; or find McDonald's on GrabFood or Foodpanda. For more information, check out McDonalds' Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.