Catch One of Manila's Best Veggie Burgers at This Alfresco Pop-Up in Makati This Weekend

(SPOT.ph) With restrictions being lifted, we're slowly easing our way back to being able to spend weekends physically meeting up and hanging out with friends and the fambam. Add cool tunes and great-tasting food to the equation and you're bound to be in for a real memorable time! Should you be looking for a spot to hang out in this weekend—think A+ veggie burgers and other star eats in a breezy open-air setting—then definitely make your way to the A Home Kewk pop-up in Poblacion this weekend.

Don't miss the A Home Kewk al fresco dining pop-up this coming weekend:

Taking place at Yours Truly—a recently opened rooftop garden (slash-"tropical escape") at Havitat Hotel in Poblacion, Makati—from 4 to 9 p.m. this coming Sunday, March 6, the A Home Kewk x Yours Truly pop-up lets you hang out in the company of the fresh air and Makati skies, along with some of Mariah Carey's chart-topping hits (a "summer playlist must," says Ledesma). But the food is the true star here, as A Home Kewk's Bea Ledesma will be serving up her famed sandwiches as well as other dishes available only at the event!

There's the Smash Burger, for one, featuring her nutty-umami veggie patty (made with mushrooms, nuts, grains, and beans) plus the classic burger combo of American cheese, chopped onions, housemade pickles, and their "secret sauce" on a brioche bun. This plant-forward sandwich celebrates, rather than disguises, its veggie foundations—and we are all for it! (Note that it's got eggs, dairy, and nuts in the mix.) The Tropical Smash Burger, on the other hand, gives the former a sunny, savory-sweet twist as it's got pineapple subbed in for the pickles.

Fancy a light but vibrant bite? Go for the Roasted Squash and Cauliflower Salad, a vegan-friendly party-in-a-plate with roasted squash and cauliflower in a peanut-coconut marinade plus pickled red onions, cashews, and bok choy all tied together with a pineapple vinaigrette. Don't miss the Umami Deviled Eggs either, which takes classic deviled eggs out for an Asian-style ride with nori, malunggay, and furikake. And to go with these savory nibbles, they'll also be serving up alcoholic and non-alcoholic sips that'll quench your thirst—and maybe stimulate your spirits before Monday hits.

A Home Kewk is an Instagram account-slash-food purveyor owned by Bea Ledesma, featuring her own cooking experiments and home-cooked dishes from follow food lovers of different backgrounds.

The A Home Kewk pop-up will be at Havitat Boutique Hotel, 6060 R Palma, Sinigang Valley, Poblacion, Makati City. For more information, check out A Home Kewk's Instagram page.

