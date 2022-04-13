LOOK: Las Flores' New Branch in Alabang Goes for a Stunning Art-Deco Look

(SPOT.ph) Flavor comes first, of course, but there's something especially appealing about noshing on great eats while in a picturesque setting—especially one with a striking art-deco design and an even richer history. The next time the paella craving hits, consider taking a trip to the newest branch of Spanish establishment Las Flores at the Heritage Building right by Festival Mall.

Soak up the sights while noshing on hearty Spanish eats at the newest branch of Las Flores:

The Heritage Building, ICYDK, is no ordinary building. This close-to-a-century old landmark was formerly known as the Biological Production Services and goes all the way back to 1924, with some attributing its design to Juan Arellano or Juan Nakpil.

For their new branch, Las Flores goes for an elegant look and feel that's part-relaxed given its warm wooden tones, but also rightfully dignified, with Art Deco features and geometric lines mingling with playful details like patterned tiles and touches of greenery. Plus, as it's located on Festival Mall's Expansion Wing, you get privacy away from the mall crowd.

Food-wise, Las Flores hardly needs any introduction. Their paellas are topnotch—orders of the Paella Pollo y Cerdo (P1,145) with chicken, pork, and green beans and/or the Paella Pulpo (P1,015) with octopus are pretty much bound to please.

But you also don't want to miss their pintxos, tapas, and other small (yet impactful) plates—among which are the garlicky Gambas al Ajillo (P425), crisp-creamy Salmon y Salmon (P785), and savory-sweet Angus & Foie Minis (P1,245). It's also worth making room for meaty mains like the USDA Prime Rib Eye (P4,550/600 grams with baked potatoes and fresh herbs), or star seafood dishes like the Atun en Salsa Escabeche (P885) with tuna belly. Add in a round or two of their signature cocktails, and you've got the makings of a most memorable meal.

Las Flores is a Spanish restaurant owned by the Bistronomia group that opened in 2012. Their menu has evolved over the years, even expanding to offer breakfast items, but they continue to be known for their contemporary takes on Catalan eats.

Las Flores' Festival Mall branch is at the Heritage Building, UG/F Expansion Wing, Festival Mall, Civic Drive, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. For more information, check out Las Flores' Facebook page.

