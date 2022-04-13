Eat + Drink What's New

LOOK: Las Flores' New Branch in Alabang Goes for a Stunning Art-Deco Look

The location has a fascinating history.

by Patricia Baes
A day ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Las Flores
PHOTO BY Facebook/Las Flores, Las Flores

(SPOT.ph) Flavor comes first, of course, but there's something especially appealing about noshing on great eats while in a picturesque setting—especially one with a striking art-deco design and an even richer history. The next time the paella craving hits, consider taking a trip to the newest branch of Spanish establishment Las Flores at the Heritage Building right by Festival Mall.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: 10 Great Places for Paella in Manila

Soak up the sights while noshing on hearty Spanish eats at the newest branch of Las Flores:

The Heritage Building, ICYDK, is no ordinary building. This close-to-a-century old landmark was formerly known as the Biological Production Services and goes all the way back to 1924, with some attributing its design to Juan Arellano or Juan Nakpil.

Las Flores festival mall
PHOTO BY Las Flores
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For their new branch, Las Flores goes for an elegant look and feel that's part-relaxed given its warm wooden tones, but also rightfully dignified, with Art Deco features and geometric lines mingling with playful details like patterned tiles and touches of greenery. Plus, as it's located on Festival Mall's Expansion Wing, you get privacy away from the mall crowd.

Las Flores festival mall
PHOTO BY Facebook/Las Flores
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Las Flores festival mall
PHOTO BY Facebook/Las Flores
Las Flores festival mall
PHOTO BY Facebook/Las Flores
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Food-wise, Las Flores hardly needs any introduction. Their paellas are topnotch—orders of the Paella Pollo y Cerdo (P1,145) with chicken, pork, and green beans and/or the Paella Pulpo (P1,015) with octopus are pretty much bound to please.

Las Flores
Las Flores' paella is always a good idea. Try the dish with chicken, pork, and green beans, as in the Paella Pollo y Cerdo... 
PHOTO BY Las Flores
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Las Flores
...Or with octopus, as in the Paella Pulpo.
PHOTO BY Las Flores

But you also don't want to miss their pintxos, tapas, and other small (yet impactful) plates—among which are the garlicky Gambas al Ajillo (P425), crisp-creamy Salmon y Salmon (P785), and savory-sweet Angus & Foie Minis (P1,245). It's also worth making room for meaty mains like the USDA Prime Rib Eye (P4,550/600 grams with baked potatoes and fresh herbs), or star seafood dishes like the Atun en Salsa Escabeche (P885) with tuna belly. Add in a round or two of their signature cocktails, and you've got the makings of a most memorable meal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Las Flores
The Gambas al Ajillo makes for a great garlicky starter. 
PHOTO BY Las Flores
las flores
You get twice the salmon-y goodness in the Salmon y Salmon, which has marinated salmon with dill as well as salmon roe.
PHOTO BY Las Flores
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Las Flores
Don't underestimate the Angus y Foie Minis—though small in size, they deliver great savory-sweet, earthy flavor.
PHOTO BY Las Flores
las flores
Steak, anyone? The USDA Prime Ribeye will definitely hit the spot.
PHOTO BY Facebook/Las Flores
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Las Flores
Don't miss Las Flores' signature libations.
PHOTO BY Las Flores

Las Flores is a Spanish restaurant owned by the Bistronomia group that opened in 2012. Their menu has evolved over the years, even expanding to offer breakfast items, but they continue to be known for their contemporary takes on Catalan eats.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Las Flores' Festival Mall branch is at the Heritage Building, UG/F Expansion Wing, Festival Mall, Civic Drive, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. For more information, check out Las Flores' Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Your guide to thriving in
this strange new world.
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Las Flores Spanish Food Alabang Festival Mall News Food News Savvy Seasoned Bistronomia
topicNew StorestopicRoadtesttopicDestinations Near ManilatopicCakestopicDiscovertopicCebu Guides
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories