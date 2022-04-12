Eat + Drink What's New

Your Fave Umami Fried Chicken Can Help Someone In Need

A Bad Bird staffer lost their home and family in the recent landslide in Leyte.

by Patricia Baes
7 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
bad bird
PHOTO BY Criselda Carreon

(SPOT.ph) The city of Baybay in Leyte was recently hit by a landslide—destroying homes and even the lives of a number of locals. Among those affected is Malyn, a team member of Manila-based restaurant Bad Bird who lost her home and family of 15—extended family members included—due to the incident. With that, the establishment is donating 100% of its proceeds tomorrow, April 13, to help Malyn out.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: What It’s Like to Cook for Frontliners, Straight From a Chef

bad bird
Bad Bird's donating 100% of their proceeds on April 13 to help their team member out. 
PHOTO BY Criselda Carreon

Help out a member of the Bad Bird team while getting your fill of their famous chicken:

You can opt to order via dine-in or delivery—for the latter, options include ordering straight from their website or coursing your orders through GrabFood or Foodpanda. Consider this your excuse to sate that hankering for their famous Umami Fried Chicken—not that you need an excuse, but there's nothing like the warm and fuzzy feeling of knowing you're helping others out while getting your fried-chicken fix too. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
bad bird
PHOTO BY Screenshot/eatlowbrow on Instagram

"Any amount will help. Malyn will appreciate any kind of support that goes her way in this difficult time," Lowbrow Casual Restaurants writes in a social media post. And if you'd prefer to help Malyn directly, you've also got the option to send your donations straight to store manager (and friend of Malyn) Alma via GCash at 0926-016-5624.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bad Bird is a homegrown restaurant from the Lowbrow Casual Restaurants group. They're best known for their Umami Fried Chicken and other feisty eats with East-Asian influences.

Bad Bird is at 3/F Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. For delivery orders, visit the Bad Bird section of Eat Lowbrow's website or find Bad Bird on GrabFood or Foodpanda. You can also check out Lowbrow Casual Restaurants' Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Your guide to thriving in
this strange new world.
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Bad Bird Leyte Leyte Landslide News Food News Adventurer Savvy Seasoned
topicDiscovertopicNew StorestopicResortstopicRoadtesttopicCakestopicDestinations Near Manila
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories