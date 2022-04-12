Your Fave Umami Fried Chicken Can Help Someone In Need

(SPOT.ph) The city of Baybay in Leyte was recently hit by a landslide—destroying homes and even the lives of a number of locals. Among those affected is Malyn, a team member of Manila-based restaurant Bad Bird who lost her home and family of 15—extended family members included—due to the incident. With that, the establishment is donating 100% of its proceeds tomorrow, April 13, to help Malyn out.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Help out a member of the Bad Bird team while getting your fill of their famous chicken:

You can opt to order via dine-in or delivery—for the latter, options include ordering straight from their website or coursing your orders through GrabFood or Foodpanda. Consider this your excuse to sate that hankering for their famous Umami Fried Chicken—not that you need an excuse, but there's nothing like the warm and fuzzy feeling of knowing you're helping others out while getting your fried-chicken fix too.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Any amount will help. Malyn will appreciate any kind of support that goes her way in this difficult time," Lowbrow Casual Restaurants writes in a social media post. And if you'd prefer to help Malyn directly, you've also got the option to send your donations straight to store manager (and friend of Malyn) Alma via GCash at 0926-016-5624.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bad Bird is a homegrown restaurant from the Lowbrow Casual Restaurants group. They're best known for their Umami Fried Chicken and other feisty eats with East-Asian influences.

Bad Bird is at 3/F Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. For delivery orders, visit the Bad Bird section of Eat Lowbrow's website or find Bad Bird on GrabFood or Foodpanda. You can also check out Lowbrow Casual Restaurants' Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.