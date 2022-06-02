Eat + Drink What's New

Spotted: This Mini Taho Set Is Too Cute for Words

Complete with the ingredients to assemble your own taho!

by Patricia Baes
2 days ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
giant taho mini taho set main image
PHOTO BY Facebook/Giant Taho

(SPOT.ph) There's something eternally charming about waking up in the morning, stepping out the door, and getting a warm cup of taho straight from vendors roaming the streets. Colloquially termed mangtataho, these merchants walk the streets, shouting out their signature siren call and peddling the sweet soy snack-slash-drink that they carry via balde or special aluminum buckets with wooden frames anchoring the contraption on their shoulders. Though nothing beats getting your fix from these kuyas and ates, we also spotted a special package of taho complete with the balde—only scaled down to smaller proportions. Check out this cool set from online seller Giant Taho.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: These Shops Can Deliver Taho Straight to Your Home

giant taho mini taho set with assembled cup
How cool is this all-in-one set (complete with containers!) from online seller Giant Taho?
PHOTO BY Facebook/Giant Taho

This might just be the most adorable way to get your taho fix:

Giant Taho's Kuya Taho mini taho set includes everything you need to assemble your own cup of taho—the soy, arnibal (sweet syrup), sago (tapioca pearls), scoopers, containers, and even a cup and spoon! Each set is good for 10 to 12 people or servings and goes for P2,699 a pop. Talk about a cool addition to your table spread if you're holding any Filipino food-themed parties—or a great gift for any fans of the sweet soy snack-slash-dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
giant taho mini taho set
All together now: "Honey, I shrunk the taho containers!" 
PHOTO BY Facebook/Giant Taho
giant taho mini taho set top shot
It's just like the aluminum containers taho sellers carry on the streets, made small. (Er, smol.)
PHOTO BY Facebook/Giant Taho
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
giant taho mini taho set cup assembly
It's got everything you need to assemble a soothing cup of the sweet soy snack-slash-dessert.
PHOTO BY Facebook/Giant Taho

Simply hit up Giant Taho via Facebook or Instagram to reserve a set; note that they recommend picking up your orders via car, to make sure it arrives at your doorstep looking as intended. If a huge package of taho sounds like too much, you can also purchase smaller packs in tupperwares from the Quezon City-based online seller; the Tub Jr. set, for one, has just enough for five to six and goes for P275.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For orders, send a message to Giant Taho on Facebook or Instagram.

Also read:
You Can Easily Make Strawberry Taho at Home
The History of Taho

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Your guide to thriving in
this strange new world.
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Online Sellers Taho Giant Taho Adventurer Savvy
Explore Spot.ph
topicEverything StrawberrytopicStreamingtopicHeritagetopicDiscovertopicMoneytopicCebu Guides
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories