Spotted: This Mini Taho Set Is Too Cute for Words

(SPOT.ph) There's something eternally charming about waking up in the morning, stepping out the door, and getting a warm cup of taho straight from vendors roaming the streets. Colloquially termed mangtataho, these merchants walk the streets, shouting out their signature siren call and peddling the sweet soy snack-slash-drink that they carry via balde or special aluminum buckets with wooden frames anchoring the contraption on their shoulders. Though nothing beats getting your fix from these kuyas and ates, we also spotted a special package of taho complete with the balde—only scaled down to smaller proportions. Check out this cool set from online seller Giant Taho.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: These Shops Can Deliver Taho Straight to Your Home

This might just be the most adorable way to get your taho fix:

Giant Taho's Kuya Taho mini taho set includes everything you need to assemble your own cup of taho—the soy, arnibal (sweet syrup), sago (tapioca pearls), scoopers, containers, and even a cup and spoon! Each set is good for 10 to 12 people or servings and goes for P2,699 a pop. Talk about a cool addition to your table spread if you're holding any Filipino food-themed parties—or a great gift for any fans of the sweet soy snack-slash-dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Simply hit up Giant Taho via Facebook or Instagram to reserve a set; note that they recommend picking up your orders via car, to make sure it arrives at your doorstep looking as intended. If a huge package of taho sounds like too much, you can also purchase smaller packs in tupperwares from the Quezon City-based online seller; the Tub Jr. set, for one, has just enough for five to six and goes for P275.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For orders, send a message to Giant Taho on Facebook or Instagram.

Also read:

You Can Easily Make Strawberry Taho at Home

The History of Taho

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.