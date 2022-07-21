Shake Shack Joins the Dark Side With Their New Chicken Sandwich

(SPOT.ph) When we hear about Shake Shack we immediately think about their juicy, meaty burgers, thick and creamy shakes, and their crinkle cut fries, but that’s not to say that’s all they can do—if you don't eat beef or simply don't have the hankering for it, they also have the Chicken Shack (P250). This is their signature crispy chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo, which has previously appeared in our Top 10 Tastiest, Crunchiest Fried-Chicken Sandwiches in Manila list. Undeniably a great chicken sandwich but for those looking for something with more of a kick, starting today, there’s a new bird in town and, boy oh boy is he hot!

Shake Shack releases brand new Dark Meat Hot Chicken

Starting today, Shake Shack branches in Manila will have an addition to their menu—the Dark Meat Hot Chicken (P310), a spicy chicken sandwich made from premium chicken thigh dusted with a hot pepper blend, topped with Louisiana hot sauce slaw, kosher dill pickles and served on a pillowy potato bun. As if that doesn't sound delicious enough, the chicken is slow-cooked in a creamy buttermilk marinade, hand-dipped into Shack-made batter, dredged through seasoned flour and then crisp-fried. Excuse us as we wipe the drool off our faces.

This is the first time Shake Shack is serving dark meat chicken— you know, the juicier, more flavorful part of the poultry as opposed to the leaner, cleaner-tasting white meat. Despite it being released in the U.S. as a limited-time offer from 2017 to 2020, the spicy chicken sandwich has been specially updated for the Asian palate through the use of premium dark meat. “We have been developing a dark meat chicken sandwich since we opened in Asia,” said Shake Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati. “We couldn’t be more excited to debut our first dark meat item ever with the launch of Dark Meat Hot Chicken in Manila and create inspired food and drink for our fans in Asia.”

Shake Shack is a casual joint that serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more They came to the Philippines in 2019 and brought with them their global bestsellers as well as Philippine exclusives, like their Calamansi Pie Concrete and Ube Shake.

See a list of Shake Shack branches. For delivery orders, find Shake Shack on GrabFood and Foodpanda. For more information, check out Shake Shack Philippines' Facebook page or the Shake Shack website.

